Parliament extends work period

ANKARA

In a decision published in the Official Gazette, the Turkish parliament has announced the extension of its working period.

The assembly, which was scheduled to go on recess on July 1, will now continue its work.

According to the decision, the parliament invoked the 93rd article of the Constitution and the fifth article of the parliament’s bylaws to justify its decision to forego the scheduled recess. The decision stated that the assembly “did not take a recess and continues its work.”

The parliament on June 2 convened for the first time after the parliamentary polls of May 14 for the oath-taking ceremony of the 600 new members.

Following this ceremony that marked the beginning of the new legislative term, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took oath on June 3 in the parliament to officially start his new five-year term.

The lawmakers from the political parties gathered in the parliament to swear in as the members of the parliament and mark the beginning of the new legislative term.