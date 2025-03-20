Parliament commission takes Google's algorithm change to agenda

ANKARA

Turkish parliament's digital media commission has moved to address Google’s recent algorithm changes and their impact on the media landscape.

Aimed at filtering out search results that artificially boosted website traffic for commercial gains rather than journalistic merit, Google’s update last year targeted platforms leveraging SEO tactics — such as embedding high-ranking keywords — to climb search rankings and monetize clicks.

This drastic change took a toll on Turkish media outlets and significantly diminished their traffic, with Halk TV emerging as the first media entity in Türkiye to initiate legal proceedings against the change on March 6.

Amid the intense controversy, the online news site Gazete Duvar on March 12 also ceased publication, citing financial burdens and loss of advertising revenue due to Google's algorithm changes.

Hüseyin Yayman, vice president of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and head of the commission, criticized Google's unilateral policies, stating that they have significantly harmed the media ecosystem.

He noted that some news sites saw their traffic plummet to zero, while others received preferential treatment, disrupting fair competition and threatening press freedom.

Expressing concerns about the pressure put on news publishers, Yayman emphasized their refusal to let the tech giant control the media landscape.

Stressing the need for digital platforms to be impartial and fair, Yayman stated, “Google’s unilateral decisions are pushing media organizations into financial hardship and this has gone beyond tolerable limits. Independent and local news outlets are being made invisible online, while certain media groups benefit from special privileges."

These arbitrary practices by digital platforms are not just economic challenges for publishers but are also evolving into a form of censorship, he added. “The right of publishers to determine their own fate cannot be taken away.”

Yayman also pointed out that Google’s policies are causing concern not just in Türkiye but worldwide, calling for a global effort to counter monopolistic practices in the digital space.

“Google must be transparent about its algorithm changes and adopt a fair approach toward publishers,” he asserted. “Anti-competitive practices must stop, and all news platforms should be given equal opportunities in the ‘discover’ section. Digital platforms must immediately end policies that threaten media diversity and independent reporting.”

He further stated that the commission will closely monitor the developments, take necessary legislative actions and push for essential regulations.