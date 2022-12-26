Paris protests expose PKK’s true face: Defense minister

Paris protests expose PKK’s true face: Defense minister

ANKARA
Paris protests expose PKK’s true face: Defense minister

The violent protests by the supporters of the PKK exposed the “true face” of the group, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Dec. 25.

“The snake fed by the French began to bite themselves. Everyone should now see the true face of this terrorist organization,” Akar said, elaborating on the recent incidents carried out by the supporters of the PKK in Paris.

“They saw how troublesome it is to help and enable terrorists,” the minister said, visiting Turkish forces on the Syrian border.

The street protest broke out after a 69-year-old white French gunman opened fire at the Ahmet Kaya Cultural Center in Paris, killing three.

The shots at the cultural center and a nearby hairdressing salon on Dec. 23 sparked panic in the city’s bustling 10th district, home to several shops.

Thousands of protesters, including PKK supporters, gathered at Place de la Republique in central Paris on Dec. 24 afternoon. Over 1,000 people held a similar rally in the southern port city of Marseille that ended in clashes with officers, and at least two police cars were set on fire.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have shattered the corridor that the PKK aimed to establish in the south of Türkiye, the minister also said.

“The successful operations of the Turkish Armed Forces shattered the terror corridor that was intended to be established in the south of Türkiye. Is this danger still there? There is. Is there such a purpose? There is,” Akar stated.

“We will continue our struggle against this, and we will do whatever needs to be done. No one should expect us to tolerate the terrorist elements nesting near our border,” the minister added.

ECONOMY Over 15 mln tons of grain exported from Ukraine: Türkiye

Over 15 mln tons of grain exported from Ukraine: Türkiye
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Embassies to ‘take steps to solve visa problem’

Embassies to ‘take steps to solve visa problem’
Russia-Ukraine war likely to continue in 2023: Akar

Russia-Ukraine war likely to continue in 2023: Akar
Greece continues to escalate tensions: Akar

Greece continues to escalate tensions: Akar
Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss Türkiye-US ties, regional issues

Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss Türkiye-US ties, regional issues
Sweden did not take concrete steps on extradition requests: Turkish FM

Sweden did not take concrete steps on extradition requests: Turkish FM
Taliban ban on education for women ‘neither Islamic nor humanitarian’: FM

Taliban ban on education for women ‘neither Islamic nor humanitarian’: FM
WORLD Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue

Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue

The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see cancelled flights and dangerous roads.

ECONOMY Over 15 mln tons of grain exported from Ukraine: Türkiye

Over 15 mln tons of grain exported from Ukraine: Türkiye

More than 15 million tons of grain have been carried by hundreds of ships via the Black Sea grain under the Istanbul grain export deal, Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu has said
SPORTS Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Eddie Howe has insisted he has no interest in looking at the Premier League table as Newcastle bids to maintain its impressive start to the season following the World Cup break.