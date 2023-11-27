Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter

Paris Hilton had a Thanksgiving surprise to share: A daughter named London. Hilton on Nov. 24 shared an Instagram photo of a pink baby outfit with “London” printed on the top.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” read the caption.

She followed with several Thanksgiving TikToks that further demystified the new arrival, including one in which she and husband Carter Reum chant “big brother” to their baby son Phoenix. London was welcomed via surrogate, Hilton’s representative confirmed.

Hilton has been open about her journey to motherhood, freezing eggs and surrogacy. On her podcast earlier this year, Hilton had said that she was excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister named London.

“It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London,” Hilton said at the time. “I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of Phoenix, also via surrogate, in January. The couple married in a lavish ceremony in November 2021.

