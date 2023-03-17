Parents protest against quake risk in front of risky school building

Parents protest against quake risk in front of risky school building

ISTANBUL
Parents protest against quake risk in front of risky school building

Parents of students at an elementary school in the Kartal district in Istanbul protested against the earthquake retrofitting of their school, claiming that the building is still not strong enough to withstand a possible earthquake.

Medine Tayfur Sökmen Elementary School in Kartal’s Soğanlık neighborhood, where 750 students receive education, was recently retrofitted against a risk of earthquake by the Istanbul Governorship. Students were sent to other schools as guests.

During the retrofitting work, which started in October 2022 and is expected to be completed in April 2023, the parents of the students demanded the school to be demolished and rebuilt, claiming that the building was highly risky.

About 100 parents had gathered in front of the school and stated that they do not want their children to continue their education there if the building is not demolished and rebuilt.

One of the parents Neriman Yıldırım said that the building is about 50-60 years old and one of its blocks was said to have been retrofitted against an earthquake 15 years ago.

Yıldırım stated that the other block is highly risky in the face of an earthquake as it is a masonry building with a foundation of only about 90 centimeters.

She said that although the school is said to be retrofitted, even in its reinforced state, the interiors look extremely concerning.

None of the parents want to send their children back to the school in April if the buildings are not going to be rebuilt, and they want their children to continue their education in the schools they are currently attending as guests.

According to Yıldırım, they have written many petitions, yet the building is still not inspected by the officials.

protests,

TÜRKIYE Ballot boxes to be set up in 15 more countries

Ballot boxes to be set up in 15 more countries
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ballot boxes to be set up in 15 more countries

    Ballot boxes to be set up in 15 more countries

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu pays condolence visit to Turkish Cyprus

    Kılıçdaroğlu pays condolence visit to Turkish Cyprus

  3. Turkish top diplomat to visit Cairo amid normalization efforts

    Turkish top diplomat to visit Cairo amid normalization efforts

  4. Mali gets new batch of drones from Türkiye

    Mali gets new batch of drones from Türkiye

  5. Poland to be 1st NATO member to give Ukraine fighter jets

    Poland to be 1st NATO member to give Ukraine fighter jets
Recommended
Ballot boxes to be set up in 15 more countries

Ballot boxes to be set up in 15 more countries
Kılıçdaroğlu pays condolence visit to Turkish Cyprus

Kılıçdaroğlu pays condolence visit to Turkish Cyprus
Turkish top diplomat to visit Cairo amid normalization efforts

Turkish top diplomat to visit Cairo amid normalization efforts
French foundation organizes concert to support quake zone

French foundation organizes concert to support quake zone
Int’l community should be more generous to Türkiye: UN envoy

Int’l community should be more generous to Türkiye: UN envoy
Casting lots for housing project in Istanbul begins

Casting lots for housing project in Istanbul begins
WORLD Mali gets new batch of drones from Türkiye

Mali gets new batch of drones from Türkiye

Mali took delivery of more aircraft from Russia as well as drones from Türkiye on March 16, according to an AFP correspondent.

ECONOMY Push for carbon-free hydrogen accelerates in US

Push for carbon-free hydrogen accelerates in US

A source of renewable and storable energy, hydrogen is experiencing a breakthrough in the United States after years of sluggish growth as Biden administration climate policies spark major investments.

SPORTS ‘Nazi salute’ by students during football match sparks debate

‘Nazi salute’ by students during football match sparks debate

A “Nazi salute” given by Üsküdar American Academy football players while celebrating their goal against the rival team from Ulus Jewish High School has sparked a nationwide debate.