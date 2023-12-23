Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

ARTVIN
In a bid to revitalize tourism in the district flooded by the Yusufeli Dam, exploratory flights have taken place to assess the feasibility of paragliding and other nature sports in the northeastern province of Artvin.

Seven villages in Artvin's Yusufeli district, as well as the district center, were flooded due to the operation of Türkiye’s highest dam. A new district center with an insatiable lake view was established in the area located just above the old center.

Yusufeli Mayor Eyüp Aytekin took the initiative to revitalize tourism by introducing paragliding, nature sports, adrenaline sports, canoeing and rafting to the district.

Upon the request of the Artvin Branch of the Turkish Aeronautical Association, paragliding pilot Bayram Yücel took off from the foothills of Karadağ, located opposite the new district center, at an altitude of 1,350 meters. He glided over the dam lake and the new district center for 30 minutes and successfully landed on the edge of the lake.

Yücel stated that he flew over the district to study the feasibility of paragliding in the district.

"We identified new take-off areas in Yusufeli and took off from three different points. We flew over the dam lake and the new settlement, landing successfully in a suitable place by the lake. We have determined that it is an ideal place for this sport."

