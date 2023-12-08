Pandemic exacerbates Istanbul traffic woes

ISTANBUL

The shift towards private vehicles among Istanbul residents due to health concerns during the pandemic has exacerbated the already high levels of traffic congestion in the city, an expert has stated.

"In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a noticeable shift towards private cars as people seek to feel safer. This has led to a 30-percent increase in traffic congestion, and the trend persists. Over the past two years, there has been a twofold rise in private vehicle traffic. Examining private vehicles reveals that very few carry more than one passenger during the weekdays," stated Mustafa Ilıcalı, the director of the Transportation Research Center at Istanbul Commerce University.

The concept of "peak hours" representing the busiest times in traffic, such as commuting to and from work, which held relevance before the pandemic, no longer applies in a city where 16 million people reside, Ilıcalı noted.

"We are experiencing peak traffic congestion 24/7. And when weather conditions deteriorate, we witness congestion far surpassing previous peak hours, with prolonged waits, extensive queues and significantly reduced speeds. We find ourselves amidst traffic that comes to a standstill, with vehicle speed dropping to 5 kilometers per hour,” the expert explained.

With the increase in traffic congestion in Istanbul coming to the agenda of residents, an Istanbul Municipality's map indicated that traffic congestion reaches around 75 percent during weekday evenings after work hours.

According to traffic congestion statistics obtained from municipality officials, measurements taken during evening post-work hours showed congestion averages of 59 percent in August, 64 in September, 69 in October and 75 percent in November.

Ilıcalı highlighted that international navigation companies designate Istanbul as the first city among the top 15 metropolises globally in terms of traffic congestion.

He also added that the city's population far exceeds the capacity of public transportation.

"In Istanbul, approximately 33 trips are made daily, with public transport accounting for 9 to 10 million trips alone. The primary cause of traffic congestion on roads is private vehicles carrying one or two passengers at most, occupying 85 percent of the road. Therefore, radical short, medium, and long-term projects are needed to address the deteriorating problems in this city," Ilıcalı said.

Noting that the districts generating the most traffic in the city are Beşiktaş, Şişli, Kadıköy and Ataköy, he stated that even measures limited to these areas initially would bring relief to the issue. Besides that, he recommended increasing the share and capacity of maritime transportation.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency, a resident stated they spend two and a half hours on the road daily while commuting to work in their own vehicle. The resident, who leaves as early as 5:30 a.m. to avoid traffic, emphasized the need for measures to alleviate congestion.