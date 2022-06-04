Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate

ISTANBUL
Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has attempted to demolish the house he is living in within the scope of an urban transformation project, but the angered neighbors have accused him of having a “hidden agenda” to build a museum instead.

The tension began when the residents of an apartment named “Taylan,” (Apartments in Turkey are named as a common tradition) in Istanbul’s Cihangir’s neighborhood, got an official order that the apartment will be demolished.

Shocked neighbors understood days after that, the application to include the apartment into an urban renewal project was made by the lawyers of the famous Turkish author.

It was alleged that Pamuk, 69, wanted the apartment to be renewed due to fear of an expected Istanbul earthquake, which is said to be more than a 7.7 magnitude.

However, the neighbors think the author has a “secret plan.” According to his neighbors, Pamuk wants to demolish the building and construct a museum instead of a new residential structure.

When asked how he can manage that, the neighbors noted that the author owns 40 percent of the houses of the “Taylan” apartment.

Pamuk, who moved to “Taylan” apartment recently, has bought some houses inside the apartment over time and now owns a 40 percent share of the whole apartment.

The famous author bought an apartment in the Beyoğlu district in 2012 and converted the structure into the “Museum of Innocence,” named after his world-renowned novel.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on June 3 it was aware of more than 700 global cases of monkeypox, including 21 in the United States, with investigations now suggesting it is spreading inside the country.
