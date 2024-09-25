Palestinians absent from Israeli news coverage of Gaza war

Palestinians absent from Israeli news coverage of Gaza war

JERUSALEM
Palestinians absent from Israeli news coverage of Gaza war

Since war began in Gaza on Oct. 7, Israel's military campaign has received rolling coverage on domestic television, with just one notable aspect missing — the Palestinians living, and dying, under the bombs.

Every night during prime time, Israeli viewers hear about military operations in the Gaza Strip, now ravaged by the ongoing retaliation for Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

The deadly attack "was a surprise for Israeli society, and media gave full priority to Israel's suffering and trauma, which is still present," Jerome Bourdon, a media sociologist and professor at Tel Aviv University, told AFP.

Israel has four main news channels.

There is Channel 11, the main channel of the public broadcaster; Channel 12, "the most watched"; Channel 13, "the most critical" of the government; and Channel 14, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's propaganda tool, Israel's Fox News", summarised Oren Persico, a journalist for "The Seventh Eye", an Israeli news website focused on the media.

After analysing many hours of news, satire and talent shows, "The Seventh Eye" earlier this month delivered its verdict: "Media in Israel, from Channel 11 to 14, do not show images of human suffering in Gaza."

Television viewers see "images of rubble, of a bombarded building, but not individual stories of people concerned", the website said.

  'A different angle'

The pattern is not exactly new, Bourdon said, as Palestinian voices were "made invisible" even before Oct. 7.

The attack that day by Palestinian movement Hamas resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people on the Israeli side, most of them civilians, according to Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 41,467 Palestinians, the majority of them civilians, according to data provided by the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

The United Nations has acknowledged the ministry's figures as reliable, but they are "not used by Israeli media", Persico said.

The exception is ultra-conservative Channel 14, which mentions "40,000 terrorists eliminated" in chyrons and on its website.

The Israeli army says 348 soldiers have been killed during operations in Gaza since the beginning of the ground offensive on Oct. 27.

When Israeli TV channels do dedicate segments to Palestinians, there is "a different angle compared to foreign media", Bourdon said, pointing in particular to settler attacks on villages in the occupied West Bank, where violence has soared since Oct. 7.

Israeli journalists tend to favour the line that "the army failed to stop the settlers" rather than "couldn't protect Palestinians", he said.

  Legitimate torture? 

In late July, Israeli soldiers were arrested and questioned by military police on suspicion of sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee after a prison surveillance video was leaked to media.

Israel's most important military backer, the United States, said at the time that "reports of sexual abuse of detainees are horrific" and called for perpetrators to be held accountable.

On Channel 12, however, debate raged over whether torturing and even sodomising "terrorists" could be considered "legitimate".

Inside Channel 12's newsroom in Tel Aviv, there was "a before and after Oct. 7", said a popular reporter who wished to remain anonymous.

"The focus is on the horror that struck us, not on Palestinian stories," he said.

 

They contended it was international media who covered the war unfairly, with a clear bias in favour of Palestinians.

Israel's media landscape is not monolithic, however.

The left-leaning Israeli daily Haaretz and the online news site +972 are among the few outlets producing investigations on Gaza.

They have examined, for example, alleged torture of civilians by Israeli soldiers and the use of artificial intelligence to identify strike targets.

Bourdon noted, though, that these outlets' audiences are limited to a "minority" on the "intellectual left" in the country.

palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot
LATEST NEWS

  1. New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

    New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

  2. EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

    EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

  3. German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

    German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

  4. WHO sees rise in 'problematic' social media use for European teens

    WHO sees rise in 'problematic' social media use for European teens

  5. Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

    Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire
Recommended
EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status
German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

German Greens party leaders resign after election losses
WHO sees rise in problematic social media use for European teens

WHO sees rise in 'problematic' social media use for European teens
Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be fatal mistake

Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake'
Trump says big threats on his life by Iran

Trump says 'big threats' on his life by Iran
Israeli strikes continue on Lebanon after Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv

Israeli strikes continue on Lebanon after Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv

China launches intercontinental missile into Pacific in rare test

China launches intercontinental missile into Pacific in rare test
WORLD EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

EU member states on Wednesday voted in favor of lowering the protection status of wolves, in a move decried by conservationists that paves the way for a relaxation of strict hunting rules.
ECONOMY Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has announced that inflation in Türkiye is projected to drop below 20 percent next year and to single digits the following year, urging the business community to consider the Medium-Term Program in their financial calculations.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿