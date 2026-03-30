Palestinian vice president due in Ankara for Gaza peace talks

Palestinian vice president due in Ankara for Gaza peace talks

ANKARA
Palestinian vice president due in Ankara for Gaza peace talks

Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh will pay a visit to Türkiye on March 31 to exchange views on recent developments regarding the implementation of the Gaza peace deal, Turkish diplomatic sources have informed.

Sheikh’s latest visit took place in March 25 under his capacity as the secretary-general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and chief negotiator.

The number two of the Palestinian state will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the sources said, informing that the host will convey Türkiye’s continued support to the State of Palestine and the Palestinian people.

Fidan will reiterate that Netanyahu government’s efforts to undermine the two-state solution and violations of international law in the Palestinian territories will not be allowed while drawing attention to the international community’s responsibility in avoiding further deepening of humanitarian crisis.

The two officials will also exchange views about the work of the Board of Peace, the latest situation in the field and the steps that can be taken in the coming period. Fidan will emphasize that Israeli efforts are aiming sabotage the activities of the Board of Peace and stress that reconstruction of Gaza should start without any further delay.

The talks will also address the continued unlawful settlement of Israeli in the West Bank with joint calls on the international community to do more to stop it. Fidan will also reiterate that the solution of the Palestinian problem is key to resolving other regional issues and no permanent peace can be achieved in the absence of a solution to this matter.

The unity between different Palestinian groups constitutes an important urgency for the Palestinian cause and resumption of talks to this end will be significant, Fidan will tell Sheikh, referring to the suspended process between Hamas and Fatah.

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