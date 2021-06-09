Palestinian doctor in İzmir sees Turkey ‘second home’

İZMİR

A Palestinian doctor is practicing medicine in Turkey after completing his studies on a scholarship.

Mohammed Abusharekh, 33, fled Israeli aggression while studying medicine at Jerusalem University in 2007.

Abusharekh was forced to drop out of university as it was on the Israeli side.

After receiving a scholarship from Turkey, Abusharekh enrolled in Istanbul University Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine in 2007.

He actualized his dreams of wearing a white coat for the first time in Turkey in 2013 after graduation, and passed the Medical Specialization Education Entrance exam the same year. He began his specialization training at İzmir’s Dokuz Eylül University.

The Palestinian physician, who graduated in 2017 as a cardiologist, has been both treating patients and training residents at a private hospital in İzmir for a year.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, he described Turkey as his second home. “Turkey was my chance and I took it. I see Turkey as my second home. Since I completed my education with a scholarship, I consider it a duty to treat Turkish people.”

Stating that his thoughts and soul are always with Palestine, he said: “Palestine has been experiencing Israeli oppression for a long time. Due to recent events and the resistance of Gaza, the Palestinian cause has come to the fore again. The Palestinian issue will be resolved through resistance.”