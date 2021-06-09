Palestinian doctor in İzmir sees Turkey ‘second home’

  • June 09 2021 07:00:00

Palestinian doctor in İzmir sees Turkey ‘second home’

İZMİR
Palestinian doctor in İzmir sees Turkey ‘second home’

A Palestinian doctor is practicing medicine in Turkey after completing his studies on a scholarship.

Mohammed Abusharekh, 33, fled Israeli aggression while studying medicine at Jerusalem University in 2007.

Abusharekh was forced to drop out of university as it was on the Israeli side.

After receiving a scholarship from Turkey, Abusharekh enrolled in Istanbul University Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine in 2007.

He actualized his dreams of wearing a white coat for the first time in Turkey in 2013 after graduation, and passed the Medical Specialization Education Entrance exam the same year. He began his specialization training at İzmir’s Dokuz Eylül University.

The Palestinian physician, who graduated in 2017 as a cardiologist, has been both treating patients and training residents at a private hospital in İzmir for a year.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, he described Turkey as his second home. “Turkey was my chance and I took it. I see Turkey as my second home. Since I completed my education with a scholarship, I consider it a duty to treat Turkish people.”

Stating that his thoughts and soul are always with Palestine, he said: “Palestine has been experiencing Israeli oppression for a long time. Due to recent events and the resistance of Gaza, the Palestinian cause has come to the fore again. The Palestinian issue will be resolved through resistance.”

migrant,

WORLD France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey expands its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

    Turkey expands its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

  2. Turkey launches campaign to clean Marmara Sea of mucilage

    Turkey launches campaign to clean Marmara Sea of mucilage

  3. NATO allies praise Turkey’s bid to stay in Kabul

    NATO allies praise Turkey’s bid to stay in Kabul

  4. Shepherd studying at Robert Lycee preparing to enter Dutch university

    Shepherd studying at Robert Lycee preparing to enter Dutch university

  5. Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

    Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea
Recommended
Turkish envoy meets Afghan peace delegates in Doha

Turkish envoy meets Afghan peace delegates in Doha
Turkish court to seek extradition of Can Dündar from Germany

Turkish court to seek extradition of Can Dündar from Germany
Turkey welcomes UN ruling on ‘butcher of Bosnia’

Turkey welcomes UN ruling on ‘butcher of Bosnia’
18-year-old becomes local head of Samsun’s neighborhood

18-year-old becomes local head of Samsun’s neighborhood
Family torturing woman seeking divorce given jail terms

Family torturing woman seeking divorce given jail terms
Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea
WORLD France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

People in France will on June 9 be able to enjoy indoor dining and staying out until 11:00 pm for the first time in months under a new relaxation of COVID rules, as cases fall and vaccinations rise.   

ECONOMY Turkish government’s gross debt stock at $235 bln

Turkish government’s gross debt stock at $235 bln

The Turkish central government's gross debt stock amounted to 1.95 trillion Turkish liras ($235 billion) as of the end of April, official figures showed on June 8.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes on June 7 sealed Turkey’s ING Basketball Super Lig title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahçe Beko in the playoff finals.