Palestine's security is Türkiye's security, says Bahçeli

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has said the security of Palestine is inseparable from Türkiye's security, condemning the ongoing violence in Gaza and vowing that Türkiye "will not remain silent in the face of such atrocities."

Bahçeli condemned the attacks on both Israeli and Gazan civilians during his party's group meeting on Oct. 31. He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "his allies of playing with fire" and stressed the necessity of achieving permanent peace and a ceasefire in the region.

"The Turkish nation will not remain silent about the massacres in Gaza," Bahçeli affirmed. "If Israel's operations do not cease, Gaza will be destroyed. The target of the promised land is also the Turkish homeland. In this context, Palestine's security is Türkiye's security."

The MHP leader urged Türkiye's "preparedness for all possible scenarios."

Addressing the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic celebrated on Oct. 29, Bahçeli said, "Türkiye stands at a new threshold of history. With the knowledge and experience gained from the first 100 years of the republic, we are determined to showcase the decree of the Turkish nation and state to the world in the next century."

Furthermore, he dismissed allegations claiming that the pro-Palestinian rally organized by MHP's alliance partner ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Oct. 28 aimed to overshadow Republic Day celebrations. Bahçeli described the allegations as "despicable, merciless, and unscrupulous slanders."