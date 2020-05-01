Palestine thanks Turkey for medical aid

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Medical aid from Turkey came at a time when the government needed it the most, Palestinian Authority's deputy foreign minister said April 30.

“This help meets the needs of Palestine in a critical period when the Palestinian budget is inadequate and the economy is negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak,” Ahmad ed-Dijk told Anadolu Agency.

Turkey always exercises its influence for the Palestinian cause, he said, and he conveyed his gratitude on behalf of Palestinians and the Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.

Meanwhile, a Turkish aid group provided food packages on April 30 to Yemenis, according to CSSW, a non-governmental organization operating in Yemen.

The Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) supplied flour, rice, sugar, butter, and legumes that was delivered to 2,760 families in 12 cities, according to CSSW, who said the group funded the delivery.

Turkey's medical aid also reached Latin America as the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) on April 30 delivered hygiene and food packages to the needy people in Mexico as part of COVID-19 solidarity efforts.

In a written statement, the TİKA said 170 packages were handed to an institution based in the capital for the country's indigenous peoples to be distributed to the needy in Chiapas and Oaxaca states.

About 850 people will benefit from the packages which include N95 masks, disinfectants, basic food, and cleaning materials.

Furthermore, the agency also delivered medical equipment at a ceremony at Uzbekistan's National Center for Innovative Medicine that included TİKA's Tashkent Program Coordinator Cemalettin Tuney and Turkey's Ambassador in Tashkent, Mehmet Süreyya Er who emphasized the importance of collaboration in these difficult times.

Süreyya said health institutions of both countries continue to share information and experience via teleconference to fight the virus.

Tuney said TİKA delivered 5,000 masks, 5,000 protective suits, 5,000 pairs of gloves, and other equipment.

The Center's head Ravshan Izamov conveyed his gratitude to the Turkish government and people for the supplies.

Turkish medical aid arrives in South Africa

A Turkish military plane carrying medical supplies to help South Africa combat the spread of the novel coronavirus landed at Cape Town International Airport on April 30 afternoon.

"This is a gesture of the Turkish government to South Africa. The consignment has been prepared upon the instruction of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," Turkish Ambassador Elif Çomoğlu Ülgen told Anadolu Agency.

She said the consignment comprises medical equipment and personal protection gear including surgical masks, medical-grade N95 masks, and protective suits.

Other items include face shields, medical safety goggles, hand sanitizers, and a disinfection tunnel made specifically for the country.

Ülgen noted that in a personal letter to his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, Erdoğan saluted South Africa's "effective measures" to curb and deal with the pandemic.

She said Erdoğan also expressed his solidarity with South Africa and offered condolences to the families of those who had died from the virus.

'Turkey will stand with Africa'

In a letter, Erdoğan expressed concern on predictions indicating that the pandemic could have a more profound impact in Africa.

"In the face of this situation, Turkey will always stand by Africa in the determined fight against the pandemic in terms of experience sharing and medical supplies," he said.

Erdoğan added that the effective measures South Africa has taken since the beginning of the pandemic would contribute towards overcoming the crisis with the least possible loss.

"I wish every success firstly to the [South African] healthcare personnel and to all those who are exerting tremendous efforts to get over this challenging period, and I hope the medical supplies we dispatch today will support your efforts in your fight against the pandemic," he said.

Ambassador Ülgen also praised South Africa for doing its best to combat COVID-19, saying it implemented some of the fastest and most effective measures in the world to combat the virus.

In a spirit of solidarity and cooperation, Turkey has become the third biggest supplier of medical aid in the world and was already the world's biggest provider of humanitarian aid, she said.

Turkey has helped 57 countries to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the U.K., Spain, Italy, Britain, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Libya, and Somalia.