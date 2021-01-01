Palace wanted to reject Elton John in Diana’s funeral

  • January 01 2021 07:00:00

Palace wanted to reject Elton John in Diana’s funeral

LONDON
Palace wanted to reject Elton John in Diana’s funeral

According to British National Archives documents, the palace staff originally wanted to reject Elton John as the performer for Princess Diana’s funeral, claiming the song he chose was “too sentimental.”

As a close friend of the late princess, John reworked the song “Candle in the Wind” for the service in 1997.
Songwriter and lyricist Bernie Taupin rewrote the first line of the tribute, originally about Marilyn Monroe. He changed “Goodbye Norma Jean,” Monroe’s legal name, to “Goodbye England’s rose,” a nod to Diana.

Westminster Abbey, where the funeral took place, had a saxophone player on standby in the event John’s performance was canceled.

The then-dean of Westminster Abbey, Wesley Carr, appealed to the royal family, saying it would be “imaginative and generous” to the millions of people who felt “personally bereaved.”

“This is a crucial point in the service and we would urge boldness. It is where the unexpected happens and something of the modern world that the princess represented,” Carr wrote in a letter to senior official Lt. Col. Malcolm Ross.

He continued, “Anything classical or choral” would be deemed “inappropriate,” and that songs by John would be “powerful.”
Being “too sentimental,” he added, was not a “bad thing given the national mood,” but suggested that the song not be printed, only sung, if that was a concern.

“It is popular culture at its best,” he wrote of John’s music.

In the archival notes, John’s songs were described as “a different style of music, popular and associated with the princess.”
Diana was 36 when she was killed Aug. 31, 1997, in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi in Paris. Her wealthy Egyptian boyfriend Dodi Fayed and the couple’s driver, Henri Paul, also died.

lady diana,

TURKEY Row over ways to end violence against health workers continues

Row over ways to end violence against health workers continues
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

    Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

  2. Rain hits Turkish resort town, officials give ‘red alert’

    Rain hits Turkish resort town, officials give ‘red alert’

  3. Turkey welcomes New Year with events

    Turkey welcomes New Year with events

  4. ‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’

    ‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’

  5. Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

    Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair
Recommended
Tiger shot dead after biting worker’s arm at Florida zoo

Tiger shot dead after biting worker’s arm at Florida zoo
Vienna art show seeks to address WWII legacy

Vienna art show seeks to address WWII legacy
Italy welcomes home trafficked antiquities from US museums

Italy welcomes home trafficked antiquities from US museums
Antalya ballet to welcome New Year with rich program

Antalya ballet to welcome New Year with rich program
Aleppo bathhouse boom as Syria crisis turns showers cold

Aleppo bathhouse boom as Syria crisis turns showers cold
A fan of black coffee, dark chocolate It’s in your genes

A fan of black coffee, dark chocolate? It’s in your genes
2021: A year of space tourism, flights on Mars, China’s rise

2021: A year of space tourism, flights on Mars, China’s rise
WORLD North Korea’s Kim vows to boost military, maintain virus curbs

North Korea’s Kim vows to boost military, maintain virus curbs

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further bolster his military capability, maintain draconian anti-virus measures and push hard to improve the economy during a speech at a key political conference this week, state media reported on Jan. 1. 
ECONOMY Licensed power output up 2.7 pct

Licensed power output up 2.7 pct

Electricity production capacity in Turkey increased by 2.7 percent in October 2021 on an annual basis, according to a monthly report released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).
SPORTS Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı has broken the SCM 50 meters breaststroke world record with a time of 24.95 seconds in the Turkish Championships in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.