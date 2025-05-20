Pakistan, India agree to withdraw troops by end May: security official

Pakistan, India agree to withdraw troops by end May: security official

ISLAMABAD
Pakistan, India agree to withdraw troops by end May: security official

Pakistan and India have agreed to withdraw troop reinforcements deployed during their recent conflict back to their peacetime positions by the end of May, a senior Pakistani security official told AFP on Tuesday.

More than 70 people were killed in the four-day conflict, which was sparked by an attack on tourists by gunmen in Indian-administered Kashmir last month that New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing -- a charge it denies.

The military confrontation involving intense tit-for-tat drone, missile, aerial combat and artillery exchanges came to an abrupt end after US President Donald Trump announced a surprise ceasefire, which is still holding.

"Troops will be withdrawn to pre-conflict positions by the end of May," the senior security official told AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The official said both countries agreed a phased withdrawal of the additional troops and weaponry deployed, mostly on the already heavily militarised de facto border in Kashmir, known as the Line of Control (LoC).

It comes after the Indian army last week said both sides agreed to take "immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas".

"All of these steps were initially planned to be completed within 10 days, but minor issues caused delays," the Pakistani official added.

Kashmir is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, which have fought several wars over Muslim majority region since their 1947 independence from British rule.

The latest conflict began on May 7 when India launched strikes against what it said were "terrorist camps" in Pakistan, triggering an immediate response from Islamabad.

tensions,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EUs Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives unacceptable after West Bank shots

EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots

    EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots

  2. Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

    Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

  3. Erdoğan: Gaza crisis 'worst disaster of modern times'

    Erdoğan: Gaza crisis 'worst disaster of modern times'

  4. Pro-Russia ex-Ukraine MP shot dead near Madrid: police source

    Pro-Russia ex-Ukraine MP shot dead near Madrid: police source

  5. Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows

    Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows
Recommended
EUs Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives unacceptable after West Bank shots

EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots
Erdoğan: Gaza crisis worst disaster of modern times

Erdoğan: Gaza crisis 'worst disaster of modern times'
Pro-Russia ex-Ukraine MP shot dead near Madrid: police source

Pro-Russia ex-Ukraine MP shot dead near Madrid: police source
Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows

Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows
Iran lawmakers ratify partnership treaty with Russia

Iran lawmakers ratify partnership treaty with Russia
Kremlin denies dragging out Ukraine peace talks

Kremlin denies dragging out Ukraine peace talks
England to launch gonorrhea vaccination program

England to launch gonorrhea vaccination program
WORLD EUs Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives unacceptable after West Bank shots

EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called Wednesday on Israel to investigate the firing of warning shots at a delegation of diplomats in the West Bank and hold those responsible "accountable".
ECONOMY Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

Türkiye is planning to supply Turkish Cyprus with electricity, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said, adding that Greek Cyprus could also benefit from this.  
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿