Pakistan court grants bail to 10 MPs linked to Khan

Thousands of supporters of Pakistan's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party participate in a rally demanding his release from prison where he has been held for more than a year after being sentenced in multiple cases, on the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan granted bail on Monday to 10 lawmakers from jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party.

At least 30 people from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, including the 10 MPs, were remanded in custody on Sept. 10, two days after they led a major rally in the capital, Islamabad.

The anti-terrorism court granted them bail of 30,000 rupees ($100).

PTI has faced a sweeping crackdown since Khan was jailed in August last year on a series of charges he says are politically motivated and designed to keep him from power.

The 10 MPs, some detained at their offices in the National Assembly, were charged under a new protest law and the anti-terrorism act.

They were accused of violating the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, passed just days before the rally was held, in a move rights groups say was an attempt to curb freedom of expression and peaceful protest.

PTI has sparred with the military since Khan was deposed two years ago.

The confrontation came to a head after the former cricket star's first arrest on corruption charges in May 2023.

His supporters waged days of sometimes violent protests and attacked military installations, sparking a sweeping crackdown on PTI led by the army, Pakistan's most powerful institution.

But the clampdown failed to diminish Khan's popularity and candidates backed by the former premier won the most seats in 2024 polls, marred by allegations of widespread rigging.

Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members
