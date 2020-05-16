Paintings in Topkapı Palace storage to be displayed

  • May 16 2020 07:08:00

Paintings in Topkapı Palace storage to be displayed

ISTANBUL
Paintings in Topkapı Palace storage to be displayed

The National Palaces Administration, which is temporarily closed to visitors in efforts to protect public health within the measures taken against the novel coronavirus, continues its restoration works within alternating and flexible working hours.

In the National Palaces Painting Restoration Workshop, 200 of the 270 works that were brought from Topkapı Palace are being restored first.

In the temporary workshop set up in the basement of the Painting Museum for restoration, the paintings are photographed for documentation, their condition is tested and ultraviolet (UV) and infrared shots are taken. At the same time, tips about the artist, signature and century of the work are evaluated.

The restoration of the new paintings is carried out in two workshops in the Yıldız Şale and the Painting Museum, with a team of six people working alternately.

Paintings in Topkapı Palace storage to be displayedSome 200 selected works will meet art lovers in the new section of the Painting Museum of the National Palaces, which has modern museum accessories.

While the works are being prepared to be exhibited in the new period with a brand-new arrangement, in this context, the lighting, promotion, display and furnishing are also being renewed in accordance with the criteria of modern museology. The museum is set to open in the near future.

The National Palaces Administration, having Turkey’s richest collection of paintings, included the priceless paintings of the Topkapı Palace in its inventory, too.

As 2,270 artworks have come from the Topkapı Palace to the National Palaces Painting Museum, Turkey’s richest sultans’ portraits collection has been formed at the Painting Museum.

Among the new paintings are the sultan portraits made by Halil Pasha, the paintings of the last caliph Abdulmecid Efendi, Sultan III painting of the painter Rafael Manas while he was a prince. There are also paintings that will be displayed for the first time in the collection.

Hatice Biga, who is in charge of the National Palaces Painting Restoration and Conservation Workshop, said that the restoration and conservation works of the paintings continued and some of them have been moved to the exhibition area.

Paintings in Topkapı Palace storage to be displayed“The paintings we got are the portraits between the 16th and 20th centuries in different concepts, belonging to local and foreign painters, landscapes, documented family trees... There is a very different and very beautiful collection. We hope to exhibit them this year,” she added.

Istanbul,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Fog blankets Istanbul, creates scenic views

    Fog blankets Istanbul, creates scenic views

  3. EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey

    EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey

  4. Stricter measures for Turkey’s malls introduced

    Stricter measures for Turkey’s malls introduced

  5. Four mayors detained over alleged terror links

    Four mayors detained over alleged terror links
Recommended
Olympus excavations to start in July

Olympus excavations to start in July
New herbaceous plant species discovered in NE Turkey

New herbaceous plant species discovered in NE Turkey
Nomad Games postponed due to COVID-19

Nomad Games postponed due to COVID-19
Scarface reboot penned by Coen bros set in Los Angeles

'Scarface' reboot penned by Coen bros set in Los Angeles

Lives Lost: Holocaust survivor reclaimed Nazi-looted artwork

Lives Lost: Holocaust survivor reclaimed Nazi-looted artwork
Festival films to make their Turkey premiere online

Festival films to make their Turkey premiere online

WORLD Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Fresh coronavirus outbreaks are testing public health networks and the resolve of planners to reopen from pandemic shutdowns.
ECONOMY Turkish development bank’s assets, loans increase in first quarter

Turkish development bank’s assets, loans increase in first quarter

Turkey’s prominent development bank has increased its assets and loan rate in the first quarter, according to the lender’s financial disclosure.
SPORTS Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray said early on May 15 that a member of its staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.