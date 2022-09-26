Package recycling to save 4 bln Turkish Liras: Ministry

ANKARA

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has launched a project named Deposit Information Management System for the return of beverage packaging, expecting it to contribute 4 billion Turkish Liras ($217 million) to the country’s economy.

According to the system, the products will be sold with a certain deposit amount determined by the ministry, and then, after consumption, the packaging will be returned and the deposit amount refunded.

The products to be included in this system, which will start to be implemented by 2023, will also be determined by the ministry.

The project will aim to recycle a significant proportion of the 20 billion beverage waste generated annually in the country and to contribute 4 billion liras to the economy.

The goal is to cleanly collect empty and returnable packages and send them for recycling to produce the raw materials with top quality.

The ministry also plans to prevent the “throw away” behavior of consumers and to ensure their direct participation in the waste separation and collection systems.

Within this scope, the pre-registration process must be carried out until Sept. 30 by the companies producing non-alcoholic beverages, drinking and natural mineral waters, energy and sports drinks, fruit juices and milk, with a volume between 0.1-3 liters.

Among the project’s aims are to create employment opportunities and reduce waste disposal costs of local administrations.

As part of the government’s efforts against plastic pollution, the handing out of most free plastic bags was banned in 2020.

Customers are charged 0.25 liras for a single-use plastic bag in the grocery stores, while small-sized plastic bags are free of charge in a bid to protect food sold openly.

Türkiye also has initiated the “Zero-Waste Project,” led by Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan, to reduce the volume of non-recyclable waste.