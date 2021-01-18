Özil bids farewell to Arsenal, joins Fenerbahçe

  • January 18 2021 08:53:00

Özil bids farewell to Arsenal, joins Fenerbahçe

ISTANBUL
Özil bids farewell to Arsenal, joins Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil on his way to Istanbul to complete Fenerbahçe move, the club announced on Jan. 17.

"Club Statement: Our club is bringing Mesut Özil to Istanbul to continue the transfer processes," Fenerbahçe said on Twitter.

Özil also shared photos on Instagram, flying to Istanbul with his family.

Özil, a German national of Turkish descent, joined Arsenal in 2013 after three successful seasons at Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he helped the Los Blancos win a La Liga title, a Spanish Cup, and a Spanish Super Cup.

With 44 goals and 77 assists in 254 games in England, he played a critical role as the Gunners won four FA Cup trophies and reached the UEFA Europa League final in a span of six years.

However, amid a dip in form and fractious relations with current manager Mikel Arteta and his predecessor Unai Emery, Özil has gone from having limited playing time to being completely frozen out of the Arsenal first team.

Left out of this season’s Premier League and Europa League squads, Özil has not made an appearance for the London side since last March.

Attila Szalai joins Fenerbahçe

Meanwhile, Hungarian defender Attila Szalai has joined Fenerbahçe, the club announced on Jan. 17.

The 22-year-old footballer inked a four-and-half year deal with the Istanbul club, it said.

Szalai has played for Apollon Limasol from the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus.

He scored five goals in 40 games for Apollon.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey carries out vaccinations at breakneck speed

    Turkey carries out vaccinations at breakneck speed

  2. Palau-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast

    Palau-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast

  3. Turkish messaging app booms in Bangladesh

    Turkish messaging app booms in Bangladesh

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,997 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,387,101

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,997 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,387,101

  5. Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow meeting

    Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow meeting
Recommended
Fenerbahçe hints at signing Mesut Özil

Fenerbahçe hints at signing Mesut Özil
Boxing: Turkey bags 5 medals in Serbia

Boxing: Turkey bags 5 medals in Serbia
Fenerbahçe move to quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe move to quarterfinals in Turkish Cup
Süper Lig clubs can sign 16 foreign players: Federation

Süper Lig clubs can sign 16 foreign players: Federation

Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup
Hatayspor end Beşiktaşs 5-match winning run

Hatayspor end Beşiktaş's 5-match winning run
WORLD Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny on arrival in Russia

Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny on arrival in Russia

Police detained top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Jan. 17 when he flew back to Russia months after barely surviving a poisoning attack, prompting a new wave of Western condemnation.
ECONOMY Turkish govt saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister

Turkish gov't saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister

Turkey's central government saved around 66.5 billion Turkish liras ($9.5 billion) in 2020, Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said on Jan. 18, citing budget balance figures which beat the year's target.
SPORTS Özil bids farewell to Arsenal, joins Fenerbahçe

Özil bids farewell to Arsenal, joins Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil on his way to Istanbul to complete Fenerbahçe move, the club announced on Jan. 17.