Özel to gather CHP lawmakers for post-convention strategy

ANKARA
The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is set to convene a retreat for its lawmakers in October, following its 22nd extraordinary convention on Sept. 21, party sources have said.

 

CHP leader Özgür Özel is expected to gather lawmakers for a "strategy camp" after the parliament returns from recess on Oct. 1. The sessions will focus on parliamentary tactics and the party’s broader legislative approach, insiders told daily Milliyet.

 

The announcement comes after the provincial election authority in Ankara rejected the latest bid to block the Sept. 21 convention. The party continues to face legal challenges over its leadership, including a case scheduled for Oct. 24 contesting the legitimacy of the CHP’s 38th ordinary convention in 2023.

 

"The government is trying to stir up trouble and provoke debate within us. It is our duty to preserve unity," party sources told Milliyet. "After the convention, all the dust will settle. It will be seen that the party is moving forward in complete unity."

 

They said no rival lists are expected to challenge Özel or the current administration in elections for the party’s top committees.

 

Plaintiffs, including former Hatay Mayor Lütfü Savaş and several delegates, allege bribery during the 2023 convention and are seeking to reinstate former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and his executive board.

 

Earlier this week, an Ankara court rejected a request for an interim injunction to suspend Özel’s leadership. The party’s next regular convention is planned for late November.

