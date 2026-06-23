Özel says CHP ‘de facto’ shut down, vows to reclaim control

Özel says CHP ‘de facto’ shut down, vows to reclaim control

Alperen Karaköse - ANKARA
Özel says CHP ‘de facto’ shut down, vows to reclaim control

Ousted main opposition chair Özgür Özel on June 23 argued that the Republican People’s Party (CHP) had been “de facto” shut down amid an escalating leadership battle, while pledging to regain control of the party and lead it to power.

“All organized structures are being targeted. Unfortunately, the CHP is under occupation through appointments made by the palace,” Özel said at his party’s weekly meeting in parliament.

His comments came as speculation continued over whether Özel and his allies could form a new political party or join an existing one following his removal from office.

The internal dispute began after a court ruling last month invalidated the CHP’s 2023 convention over alleged irregularities. The decision restored former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and his administration to senior positions.

Özel’s allies have since called for an extraordinary vote to return him to office, while the reinstated administration has maintained that the party should proceed with its next regularly scheduled convention.

“The party has been shut down de facto by a palace coup. The party is now led not by those elected by CHP members, but those appointed by a judge at the behest of the [ruling] AKP,” Özel said. “We will take back this party one way or another and bring it back to power together.”

Meanwhile, the reinstated CHP leadership under Kılıçdaroğlu convened meetings of the party’s Central Executive Board and Party Assembly the same day and announced disciplinary and organizational measures.

The administration said it decided to expel the party’s provincial chairs in Antalya and Kayseri.

Last week, the leadership also reorganized party structures in İzmir, Ankara, Bursa, Adana, Gaziantep, Erzurum and Malatya, dissolving provincial administrations in those areas.

It additionally referred Istanbul provincial head Özgür Çelik, Erzurum head Serhat Can Eş and Bitlis head Metin Güzelkaya to the disciplinary committee and dismissed Asu Kaya as head of the CHP women’s branch.

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