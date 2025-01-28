Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

ANKARA
Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel announced on Jan. 28 that the party has launched preparations for early elections, marking a significant step in its long-standing call.

A nearly three-month roadmap will include identifying polling officials and drafting a party program as if it were governing, Özel told a parliamentary event.

The final step will see the CHP's nearly 1.6 million members choose the party's presidential candidate.

“Today is the first day of a new march against this evil, cruelty, desperate injustice, arrogance of power and those who violently want to keep the seat they came to through democracy,” Özel said.

He hinted at the potential candidacies of CHP's popular Istanbul and Ankara mayors, Ekrem İmamoğlu and Mansur Yavaş.

"We are in full agreement with Mr. Ekrem and Mr. Mansur... to be ready for a new beginning," Özel said, describing them as “both heroes of democracy."

The CHP leader extended an invitation to non-members to join the party and participate in the candidate selection process.

"I'm calling out everyone who wants to determine the [CHP's] presidential candidate together with the 1.6 million brave hearts. I'm calling out to the retirees, the workers, the poor and especially the youth," Özel said.

"Everyone who registers with the party will be able to vote in the presidential nomination election. We invite Türkiye."

Özel has been vocal in his demand for early elections since CHP’s notable gains in the March 31 local elections last year.

The CHP secured 37 percent of the vote, surpassing the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) 35 percent — a historic first for the main opposition party.

Türkiye's next presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for 2028.

snap elections,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump invites Netanyahu to White House on Feb 4

Trump invites Netanyahu to White House on Feb 4
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump invites Netanyahu to White House on Feb 4

    Trump invites Netanyahu to White House on Feb 4

  2. North Korea's Kim vows nuclear program to continue: state media

    North Korea's Kim vows nuclear program to continue: state media

  3. Italian PM probed over release of Libyan war crimes suspect

    Italian PM probed over release of Libyan war crimes suspect

  4. Trump intends to withdraw US troops from Syria: Israeli media

    Trump intends to withdraw US troops from Syria: Israeli media

  5. New Syria leaders discuss 'justice' for Assad's victims with Russian delegation

    New Syria leaders discuss 'justice' for Assad's victims with Russian delegation
Recommended
Bahçeli urges PKK leader to make call to disarm

Bahçeli urges PKK leader to make call to disarm
DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye

DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye
DEM Party group seeks second İmralı visit to Öcalan

DEM Party group seeks second İmralı visit to Öcalan
MP Ünal Karaman resigns from İYİ Party

MP Ünal Karaman resigns from İYİ Party
İmamoğlu faces probe over prosecutor comments

İmamoğlu faces probe over prosecutor comments
DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks promising

DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks 'promising'
WORLD Trump invites Netanyahu to White House on Feb 4

Trump invites Netanyahu to White House on Feb 4

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited by US President Donald Trump to a meeting at the White House on Feb. 4, the Israeli premier's office said on Tuesday.
ECONOMY US drone maker demands Musk reform export controls, citing Türkiye, China gains

US drone maker demands Musk reform export controls, citing Türkiye, China gains

The CEO of U.S. defense firm General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has penned a letter to Elon Musk complaining that several countries including Türkiye have gained a competitive advantage against the company in the global drone market, and demanding he push forward major reform.
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿