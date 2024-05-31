Overindulgent parenting leads to more aggressive children: Expert

ISTANBUL

The excessively permissive demeanor of parents fuels a surge in aggression among children, exacerbating tendencies toward violence and bullying, experts have warned.

A former model and her daughter’s intense altercation, intervened by the Family and Social Services Ministry, has transformed from a tabloid incident into a sociological case, with warnings and similar complaints pouring in.

A large number of psychologists noted significant differences in behavior types among teenagers compared to previous generations, as highlighted following a recent case of violence against a teacher. Teachers have expressed the considerable challenges and psychologically taxing nature of communicating with teenagers.

In the name of good parenting, experts said that children who have not yet completed their developmental process are being granted excessive freedom, leading to the emergence of "child-centric families."

In these families, all demands of children are catered to, and limitless freedom is granted, the expert said, noting that these children may also exhibit bullying behaviors towards their peers.

"Contemporary parenting practices offer children a reversed asymmetric relationship, providing them with rights far beyond what they should have while neglecting the responsibility of making decisions and facing the consequences of their actions. This sends the message to children that 'the world revolves around me and my desires,'" said Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Çiğdem Yektaş.

“We must help children develop the ability to withstand 'no' and tolerate negative emotions. Parents who cannot set rules or fear their child's resistance end up granting them unlimited freedom,” Yektaş explained.

Psychotherapist Professor Dr. Aslı Bugay Sökmez suggested implementing a ban on social media for children under 13 for their social and psychological development.

"Phones should not be given before the age of 13, and when given, there should be criteria set by the parents. Certain programs should be restricted. Social media should be limited until the age of 16, gradually increasing permissions thereafter."