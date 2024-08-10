Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

ISTANBUL
Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül said on Aug. 9 authorities have dismantled 119 criminal gangs in the city this year, following 747 operations that resulted in the apprehension of over 3,500 individuals.

Nearly 1,700 of those were arrested, and around 700 were released on probation.

The operations led to the seizure of assets valued at 33.41 billion Turkish Liras ($996,000). These figures do not include operations conducted this month.

In July alone, 15 criminal gangs were dismantled across 23 operations, with assets worth 10 million liras seized. The first seven months of the year saw a decrease in crimes against individuals and property, with reductions of 10 percent and 24 percent, respectively.

Notably, 98 percent of crimes against individuals and 79 percent of property crimes were solved. Purse-snatching incidents dropped by 55 percent, pickpocketing by 45 percent, auto theft by 43 percent and home burglary by 36 percent.

Additionally, authorities seized more than 11,500 guns during this period, including around 1,500 in July alone.

crime gangs,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, French authorities reach preliminary deal over school row

Turkish, French authorities reach preliminary deal over school row

LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, French authorities reach preliminary deal over school row

    Turkish, French authorities reach preliminary deal over school row

  2. Turkish engineer arrested over retaining classified papers in Pentagon

    Turkish engineer arrested over retaining classified papers in Pentagon

  3. Türkiye-hosted talks paved way for major prisoner swap: Sources

    Türkiye-hosted talks paved way for major prisoner swap: Sources

  4. Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval

    Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval

  5. Youth prioritize economic concerns, AKP survey reveals

    Youth prioritize economic concerns, AKP survey reveals
Recommended
Turkish, French authorities reach preliminary deal over school row

Turkish, French authorities reach preliminary deal over school row

Turkish engineer arrested over retaining classified papers in Pentagon

Turkish engineer arrested over retaining classified papers in Pentagon
Türkiye-hosted talks paved way for major prisoner swap: Sources

Türkiye-hosted talks paved way for major prisoner swap: Sources
Youth prioritize economic concerns, AKP survey reveals

Youth prioritize economic concerns, AKP survey reveals
First lady appreciates Palestinian woman’s efforts on providing clean water

First lady appreciates Palestinian woman’s efforts on providing clean water
Japanese naval ships’ Istanbul visit celebrates centenary ties

Japanese naval ships’ Istanbul visit celebrates centenary ties
Turkish security forces rescue 65 migrants pushed back by Greece off İzmir

Turkish security forces rescue 65 migrants pushed back by Greece off İzmir
WORLD Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval

Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian presented his cabinet to parliament on Sunday, notably including a woman and a Western-friendly diplomat as the country's foreign minister.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 49 million passengers in 7 months

Turkish Airlines carries 49 million passengers in 7 months

The number of passengers Turkish Airlines carried increased by 3.5 percent year-on-year in January-July to 48.94 million.

SPORTS Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.
﻿