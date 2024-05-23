Over 9,000 couples apply for marriage loans, says minister

ANKARA

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş has announced that over 9,000 couples have applied to a new fund providing interest-free loans to newlyweds.

The ministry has started providing aid to nearly 2,300 couples whose applications have been approved, Göktaş told reporters following a cabinet meeting late on May 20.

The initiative aims to "support and strengthen the family institution and protect young people against social risks."

The project, known as the "Family and Youth Fund," began its pilot phase in regions impacted by last year's devastating earthquakes, including Adıyaman, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş and Malatya.

It offers eligible young couples an interest-free loan of 150,000 Turkish Liras, with a two-year grace period and a four-year repayment plan.

To benefit from the fund, young couples must participate in education and consultancy services provided by the ministry before and after marriage.

A deputy treasury and finance minister will chair the board of directors for the fund and consist of five additional members – deputy ministers of the ministries of family and social services, youth and sports, energy and natural resources and industry and technology.

Board decisions will be made by majority vote, and the directors will have the authority to determine the projects to be funded, the amount of funds to be allocated and the spending programs.

Göktaş's announcement follows the publication of the ministry's "vision document and action plan" on the family last week.

The document outlines measures to prevent the weakening of family communication and the erosion of family ties.

It also includes plans to increase coverage of family-friendly content in the media and to implement measures against productions that "target Turkish family structure and values."