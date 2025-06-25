Over 80,000 people flee severe flooding in China

GUIZHOU
Flooding in China's southwest has driven more than 80,000 people from their homes, state media said on Wednesday, as a collapsed bridge forced the dramatic rescue of a truck driver left dangling over the edge.

China is enduring a summer of extreme weather, with heat waves scorching wide swaths of the country while rainstorms pummel other regions.

Around 80,900 people had been evacuated by June 24 afternoon in the southwestern province of Guizhou, state news agency Xinhua reported.

In Rongjiang county a football field was "submerged under three meters of water," the news agency said.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed severe flooding has inundated villages and collapsed a bridge in one mountainous area of the province.

Rescuers pushed boats carrying residents through murky, knee-high water and children waited in a kindergarten as emergency personnel approached them, the footage showed.

A team was also seen preparing a drone to deliver supplies including rice to flood victims.

Floods have also hit the neighboring Guangxi region, with state media publishing videos of rescuers there carrying residents to safety.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated last week in the central Chinese province of Hunan due to heavy rain.

And nearly 70,000 people in southern China were relocated days earlier after heavy flooding caused by Typhoon Wutip.

