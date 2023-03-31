Over 8,000 truckloads of debris carried every day: Minister

Over 8,000 truckloads of debris carried every day: Minister

HATAY
Over 8,000 truckloads of debris carried every day: Minister

More than 8,000 truckloads of debris are being carried every day in the quake-hit province of Hatay’s Antakya and Defne district, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has stated.

Just after minutes when the first earthquake occurred in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, 26,000 buildings had already collapsed, Soylu said, pointing out the magnitude of the disaster in which more than 50,000 people lost their lives.

Hatay experienced the most severe destruction in the earthquakes, while several historical, commercial, religious and cultural structures collapsed.

Reminding that workload density is excessive in the debris removal efforts, Soylu noted that over 800 excavators are operating in the field.

In the Antakya and Defne districts alone, over 8,000 trucks of debris are left at the dump sites every day, he noted.

As of March 29, more than 36 percent of the debris of the building that collapsed in the earthquake zone has been removed and brought to the dump sites so far, Soylu pointed out.

Providing information on the expected time of the debris removal works to end in the earthquake zone, Soylu stated that except for the Antakya district, the entire debris of the collapsed structures and demolished buildings by the ministry will be removed from the earthquake zone by the Ramadan feast.

Soylu added that for Antakya, which experienced excessive destruction in the earthquakes, this period may extend up to 10 days after the feast.

Stating that the government works in the quake zone to improve several areas such as education, health, providing children’s social spaces and psychosocial support in tent cities, Soylu said, “Every issue is taken care of with its smallest details.”

Turkey, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

  2. Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

    Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

  3. İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

    İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

  4. Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

    Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

  5. First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time

    First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time
Recommended
Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan
Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents
İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked
Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry
First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time

First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time
National Security Council discusses election security

National Security Council discusses election security
Parliament approves Finland’s bid to join NATO

Parliament approves Finland’s bid to join NATO
WORLD Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge

Russia's security service arrested an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges, the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War. The newspaper denied the allegations and demanded his release.

ECONOMY Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

Vernon Hollingsworth grew up in Florida among his family’s orange trees, recently ravaged by a double whammy of disease and a hurricane that have sent juice prices spiraling and left farmers blinking in disbelief.

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”