Over 700,000 flock to Saudi Arabia’s top music festival

  • December 22 2021 07:00:00

Over 700,000 flock to Saudi Arabia’s top music festival

RIYADH-Agence France-Presse
Over 700,000 flock to Saudi Arabia’s top music festival

Record crowds of over 700,000 revellers flocked to Saudi Arabia’s MDLBeast Soundstorm music festival, authorities said on Dec. 20, at the end of the four-day event in the oil-rich desert kingdom.

The electronic music festival comes as Saudi’s leaders are pushing efforts to change its conservative image and diversify its economy, only a few years after the country lifted a ban on music and dancing.

International entertainers and musicians -including superstar French DJ David Guetta -performed at the event despite boycott calls over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

The festival, which ended on a Sunday, comes as Saudi Arabia sees a spike in coronavirus cases amid increased fears over the spread of the new omicron variant.

Saudi Arabia has recorded the highest number of Covid-related deaths among Arab Gulf countries, with more than 8,860 fatalities.

Over the four days, 732,000 people flocked to the event, "one of the largest music festivals in the world," said Turki al-Sheikh, head of Saudi’s General Entertainment Authority.

The festival has since its launch in 2019 witnessed large crowds, most of them young men and women, who can freely mingle and dance to western music.

"We’ve never seen anything like this in Riyadh before -crowds, music, VIP rooms, unconventional clothing for the kingdom," one Saudi woman, who attended the festival, told AFP.

The rise of Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in 2017 has ushered in a number of reforms.

A social shift in the conservative Gulf state has included the lifting of a ban on women driving and allowing mixed-gender concerts and other events.

Critics and rights groups have said the kingdom is using major sports and entertainment events to whitewash its poor human rights record, including the 2018 killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Last month, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber was caught in the crosshairs for performing during the Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia, with Human Rights Watch (HRW) saying that the kingdom was using the sports event to "distract from widespread human rights violations".

HRW released another statement ahead of the latest festival, saying: "Performers and promoters should use their microphones, stages and screen time to speak out about human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia or refuse to participate in yet another one of Saudi’s reputation laundering schemes."

For the young Saudi woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, such events have nonetheless been beneficial in offering younger generations an outlet.

"We are thirsty for music, entertainment, movies, laughter and outings. It’s like we’re rediscovering our country and that makes us very happy," she said.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to diversify its economy away from oil, investing heavily in recent years in the tourism, entertainment and sports sectors.

While the sweeping social changes have been embraced by many, some remain apprehensive.

"How is it possible that these scenes are in the country with (Islam’s) two holiest sites," tweeted one person, alongside a video of men and women dancing together.

TURKEY Obese dog Pasha loses 31 kg in 3 years with exercises

Obese dog Pasha loses 31 kg in 3 years with exercises
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

    Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

  2. Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

    Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

  3. Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

    Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

  4. More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol

    More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol

  5. 11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

    11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest
Recommended
İpek Duben’s most comprehensive show at SALT

İpek Duben’s most comprehensive show at SALT
Ephesus Ancient Canal project takes its shape

Ephesus Ancient Canal project takes its shape
Holiday season lights a bright spot amid pandemic resurgence

Holiday season lights a bright spot amid pandemic resurgence
Hamilton, Aladdin cancel shows over COVID

'Hamilton', 'Aladdin' cancel shows over COVID
Iraqi museum restores treasures destroyed by jihadists

Iraqi museum restores treasures destroyed by jihadists
Clowns celebrate Russian master comic Nikulin

Clowns celebrate Russian master comic Nikulin
WORLD Acceptance of 2-states in Cyprus key: Turkish Cypriot FM

Acceptance of 2-states in Cyprus key: Turkish Cypriot FM

Turkish Cypriot authorities do not prioritize a policy regarding the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the country’s foreign minister said during his visit to Pakistan.

ECONOMY Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a $50 million loan to local lender Yapı Kredi for on-lending to women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Turkey under the EBRD’s flagship Women in Business programme, the development bank has announced.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.