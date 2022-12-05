Over 7,000 documents to be displayed at Gallipoli Campaign Museum

ÇANAKKALE
More than 7,000 documents, brought from 16 countries about the Gallipoli Campaign, will be displayed at the Dardanelles Campaign Research Center and Museum, which was recently opened in the northwestern province of Çanakkale.

The museum is hosted at the “Mansion of Whittall,” located at the province’s seashore line “Cordon.”

Constructed by Godfrey Whittal, the groom of F.R.J. Calvert, a pillar of the then-community in the 1910s, the mansion was damaged by a fire in the 1930s after the Whittalls left the city.

Used as public housing for workers of the city’s port directorate, the mansion was restored in 2004 to be used as a museum. However, due to various reasons, the venue was never converted into a museum until December 2020, when the mansion was transferred to the Presidency of the Gallipoli Historical Region.

Apart from the construction work, the presidency collected books, letters, correspondences and photos from special collectors, libraries and archives of some 16 countries.

Original Ottoman documents collected by professor Haluk Oral will also be displayed inside the museum in an exclusive part.

