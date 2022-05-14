Over 600 athletes to race at ‘Tahtalı Run To Sky’

ANTALYA

Some 618 athletes from 18 countries will compete in the “Tahtalı Run To Sky” races sponsored by Corendon Airlines in the southern province of Antalya’s Kemer district between May 13 and 15.

The motto of this year’s “Tahtalı Run To Sky,” which will be run over four hard stages, is “Let’s run to the peak together.”

“We are converting Kemer into a sports destination,” said Necati Topaloğlu, the mayor of the tourism hub district that is mostly known for its beautiful beaches, in a press conference on May 13.

“We organized Sky to Sea Enduro Mountain Bike races. Then Akra Gran Fondo contests were held. Now we will conduct another important event this weekend,” he noted.

“Run To Sky” is Turkey’s first skyrunning race to be run from the coast to the summit of the 2,365-meter-high Mount Tahtalı, which holds an impressive appearance unique throughout the world.

The race, which starts at sea level in Çıralı, is 27-kilometer long with an elevation gain of 2,650 meters.

The competition is open to any athlete over the age of 18. Athletes can participate in the competition with a valid sports license, a written medical report, or a visa issued by a valid federation.