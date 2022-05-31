Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

ISTANBUL

More than 560,000 people have visited the Çamlıca Tower in Istanbul since it opened on May 21, 2021, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu has said.

Situated on a hill in the Üsküdar district overlooking Turkey’s largest city, the hi-tech communications tower has the capacity to air 100 FM radio broadcasts at the same time.

In addition to media broadcasting services, the tower provides infrastructure services to wireless telecommunication operators.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last year inaugurated the tower, which is the tallest structure in Istanbul with a height of 587 meters above sea level and consists of 49 floors: Four floors below the ground and 45 above the ground.

With its gift shops, other stores, cafeteria and observation terraces, the Çamlıca Tower contributes to Istanbul’s economy and tourism, Karaismailoğlu said in a statement, noting that it is the tallest tower in Europe.

“The Çamlıca Tower has already become one of the hottest tourist sites in Istanbul, attracting both the city’s residents and tourists,” the minister said.

During the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, 19,176 people visited the tower, Karaismailoğlu noted.

According to the information provided on its website, the tower has the capacity to welcome 4.5 million visitors annually.

A ticket to the tower for adult foreign visitors costs 200 Turkish Liras ($12), while a fast-track ticket for foreigners costs 300 liras.