Over 50,000 Covid deaths in Russia last month: Statistics agency

  • August 28 2021 07:00:00

Over 50,000 Covid deaths in Russia last month: Statistics agency

MOSCOW
Over 50,000 Covid deaths in Russia last month: Statistics agency

Russia’s Federal Statistics Agency Rosstat said on Aug. 27 that the country saw 50,421 coronavirus deaths in July - more than double the official government figure.

Russia - the fourth worst-hit country in the world in terms of Covid-19 cases - has struggled with the aggressive Delta variant and sluggish vaccination rates.

Rosstat’s figure - released late on Friday - painted a far darker picture of the pandemic’s toll in the country than official figures suggest, with a government tally saying 23,349 Russians died as a result of Covid-19 in July.

Government figures only take into account fatalities where the virus was established as the primary cause of death after an autopsy.

Rosstat, however, publishes figures under a broader definition for deaths linked to the virus.

According to the agency, more than 350,000 people have died in Russia as a result of coronavirus. The government figure is far lower, at 180,041.

Russian authorities have been accused of downplaying the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

While the number of daily infections is now on the decline, Russia has hit record daily deaths several times in August.
Authorities have struggled with a vaccine-sceptic population, with independent polls showing that a majority of Russians do not plan to get innoculated.

Moscow - the epicentre of Russia’s pandemic - and several other regions have introduced mandatory vaccinations for some groups of citizens and incentives to get jabbed.

While the measures initially sped up Russia’s vaccination campaign, the inoculation drive has been faltering since mid-August.

COVID-19, death toll,

WORLD US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage
MOST POPULAR

  1. New heatwave to scorch country until next week

    New heatwave to scorch country until next week

  2. Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

    Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

  3. Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

    Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

  4. No more province at ‘very high risk’ on Turkey’s COVID-19 map

    No more province at ‘very high risk’ on Turkey’s COVID-19 map

  5. Nightclub bodyguards kill 33-year-old man in Alaçatı

    Nightclub bodyguards kill 33-year-old man in Alaçatı
Recommended
US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage
Extinction Rebellion protests in London’s financial centre

Extinction Rebellion protests in London’s financial centre
Armenia acknowledges positive signals from Turkey

Armenia acknowledges 'positive signals' from Turkey

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
Israeli PM aims to push Biden away from Iran nuclear deal

Israeli PM aims to push Biden away from Iran nuclear deal
Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles: NHK

Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles: NHK
WORLD US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

The U.S. conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Aug. 28, as the airlift of those desperate to flee moved into its fraught final stages with fresh terror attack warnings and encroaching Taliban forces primed to take over Kabul airport.
ECONOMY European bank provides $50 mln in trade finance to Turkish lender

European bank provides $50 mln in trade finance to Turkish lender

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided $50 million in trade finance to the Türk Ekonomi Bankası (TEB).
SPORTS Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Turkey’s Recep Çiftçi bagged a bronze medal in men’s Judo at 60kg, defeating Marcos Dennis Blanco of Colombia at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Aug. 27, scoring Turkey’s first medal at the Games.