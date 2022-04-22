Over 38,000 migrant smugglers caught since 2016

  • April 22 2022 07:00:00

Over 38,000 migrant smugglers caught since 2016

ANKARA
Over 38,000 migrant smugglers caught since 2016

More than 38,000 migrant smugglers have been apprehended and over 9,000 suspects have been arrested in Turkey in the past six years, according to the Presidency of Migration Management.

From Jan. 1 to April 19 this year, security forces have captured 2,545 migrant smugglers, which points to a 53 percent increase from the same period in 2021, the authority said in a statement.

Some 3,300 smugglers were apprehended and 1,000 arrests were made in 2016, with those figures climbing to nearly 9,000 and 2,000, respectively, in 2019, according to the Migration Management.

The authority recalled that the punishment for migrant smuggling increased with changes made in laws in 2019 to imprisonment of between three to eight years. Moreover, the migrant smuggling was added to the list of catalog crimes. For each irregular migrant smuggled, perpetrators are fined 2,500 Turkish Liras.

Last year, security forces caught nearly 163,000 irregular migrants in Turkey, this is up from 122,000 people in 2020. A record 454,000 irregular migrants were captured in the country in 2019. Since the start of 2022, nearly 56,000 irregular migrants have been apprehended.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Coast Guard have rescued 31 irregular migrants off the coast of Kuşadası in the Aegean Sea, who were pushed back to Turkish waters by Greek forces.

The Coast Guard said in a statement on April 20 that it recovered the body of one migrant, but four others were still missing.

Migrants told Turkish officials that their dinghies, carrying a total 36 people, sank near the Greek island of Samos. Greek officials proceeded to rescue them but then put them into two boats and pushed them back to Turkish waters. Five of them later went missing. The Turkish Guard recovered the body of one of the missing migrants.

catch,

ARTS & LIFE Horror master Cronenberg makes art from kidney stones

Horror master Cronenberg makes art from kidney stones
MOST POPULAR

  1. Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

    Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

  2. Turkish FM says some NATO states want Ukrainian war to continue

    Turkish FM says some NATO states want Ukrainian war to continue

  3. ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

    ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

  4. Afghan becomes shepherd in Turkey’s east to raise bride price

    Afghan becomes shepherd in Turkey’s east to raise bride price

  5. Having strong navy not choice but essential for Turkey: Erdoğan

    Having strong navy not choice but essential for Turkey: Erdoğan
Recommended
Famous Russian Turkologist dies aged 86

Famous Russian Turkologist dies aged 86
Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon

Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon
Library named after Hürriyet columnist inaugurated in Istanbul

Library named after Hürriyet columnist inaugurated in Istanbul
Turkish chains eyeing to open branches abroad

Turkish chains eyeing to open branches abroad
Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season

Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season
Local company provides helmets to Zelensky, his team

Local company provides helmets to Zelensky, his team
WORLD UK’s Johnson faces test as MPs mull ’partygate’ probe

UK’s Johnson faces test as MPs mull ’partygate’ probe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a test of Conservative party loyalty Thursday when MPs vote on whether he should be investigated for misleading them over the "partygate" scandal.

ECONOMY Nestle sales rise in first quarter after price hikes

Nestle sales rise in first quarter after price hikes

Nestle reported better-than-expected sales in the first quarter yesterday after the Swiss food giant raised prices to cope with soaring global inflation.

SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.