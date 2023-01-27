Over 37 mln liras of fines imposed for illegal fishing

Over 37 mln liras of fines imposed for illegal fishing

ANKARA
Over 37 mln liras of fines imposed for illegal fishing

Fines of more than 37 million Turkish Liras ($2.1 million) were given during inspections for illegal fishing, while 480 tons of fishery products and 169 ships without fishing licenses were confiscated in 2022, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has announced.

The ministry stated that 199,702 inspections were carried out against illegal fishing last year.

During the inspections, 480 tons of fishery products obtained by poaching were confiscated, while 8,021 people and workplaces engaged in illegal fishing and selling the products were fined more than 37 million liras.

Some 169 ships that did not have a fishing license and did not hunt in accordance with the rules were confiscated.

Minister Vahit Kirişçi stated that natural resources are not infinite, emphasizing the importance of sustainability in aquaculture.

Making a call to protect the aquaculture resources and the ecosystem in the seas and inland waters, Kirişçi stated that his ministry’s inspections will continue during the fishing season, as well as during the fishing ban period, within the scope of the sustainability of fishing.

“Thus, we prevent illegal fishing and the usurpation of the rights of our fishermen who hunt in accordance with the rules. We monitor the fishing activities of fishing vessels with a length of 12 meters and above,” Kirişçi stated.

TURKEY, Türkiye, Illegal,

WORLD Ukraines Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing

Ukraine's Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine's Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing

    Ukraine's Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing

  2. Story of once occupied imperial capital Istanbul in exhibition

    Story of once occupied imperial capital Istanbul in exhibition

  3. Royal Opera House ends 33-year BP funding deal

    Royal Opera House ends 33-year BP funding deal

  4. Sales of second-hand luxury watches booming

    Sales of second-hand luxury watches booming

  5. Razzies remove child star from nods

    Razzies remove child star from nods
Recommended
Maintenance fees of residential complexes soaring in Türkiye

Maintenance fees of residential complexes soaring in Türkiye
Taxis in Istanbul to use roof lights

Taxis in Istanbul to use roof lights
Woman climbs to Kilimanjaro summit to raise funds for girls’ education

Woman climbs to Kilimanjaro summit to raise funds for girls’ education
Medallion with Sultan Mehmet II’s portrait returning to country

Medallion with Sultan Mehmet II’s portrait returning to country
Pompeos allegations ‘exaggeration, disinformation’: Çavuşoğlu

Pompeo's allegations ‘exaggeration, disinformation’: Çavuşoğlu
Top court rejects HDP’s demand to postpone closure case

Top court rejects HDP’s demand to postpone closure case
WORLD Ukraines Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing

Ukraine's Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing

Olena Morozova had endured months of bombardment in what has become the most gruelling battle of the war in Ukraine for the city of Bakhmut, but on Thursday, she said she had finally had enough.
ECONOMY Toyota to replace Toyoda as CEO

Toyota to replace Toyoda as CEO

Toyota named Koji Sato president and CEO on Jan. 26, in a surprise reshuffle that sees third-generation chief executive Akio Toyoda step aside to become board chairman of the world’s top-selling automaker.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.