Over 37 mln liras of fines imposed for illegal fishing

ANKARA

Fines of more than 37 million Turkish Liras ($2.1 million) were given during inspections for illegal fishing, while 480 tons of fishery products and 169 ships without fishing licenses were confiscated in 2022, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has announced.

The ministry stated that 199,702 inspections were carried out against illegal fishing last year.

During the inspections, 480 tons of fishery products obtained by poaching were confiscated, while 8,021 people and workplaces engaged in illegal fishing and selling the products were fined more than 37 million liras.

Some 169 ships that did not have a fishing license and did not hunt in accordance with the rules were confiscated.

Minister Vahit Kirişçi stated that natural resources are not infinite, emphasizing the importance of sustainability in aquaculture.

Making a call to protect the aquaculture resources and the ecosystem in the seas and inland waters, Kirişçi stated that his ministry’s inspections will continue during the fishing season, as well as during the fishing ban period, within the scope of the sustainability of fishing.

“Thus, we prevent illegal fishing and the usurpation of the rights of our fishermen who hunt in accordance with the rules. We monitor the fishing activities of fishing vessels with a length of 12 meters and above,” Kirişçi stated.