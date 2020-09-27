Over 35 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

VAN-Anadolu Agency

Turkish forces on Sept. 27 seized over 35 kilograms of heroin in the eastern Van province, security sources said.

Acting on a tip off, the anti-narcotics team carried out a raid in the Başkale district, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A sniffer dog helped the search and a total of 35.83 kg (79 pounds) of heroin hidden in 70 packages were seized, it said.

Efforts are underway to track and arrest the suspects, it added.