  • December 11 2020 07:00:00

ANKARA
Over 3,000 people applied for adoption of animals kept in poor conditions

More than 3,000 people have applied for the adoption of 77 dogs and six cats that were seized on the grounds that they were kept in poor conditions for commercial purposes in Ankara’s Keçiören district.

The animals whose vocal cords were removed to prevent them from making noise and were kept in poor conditions in cages have been sent to Keçiören Municipality Animal Shelter.

Following an online project launched by the municipality, in just five days, some 3,298 people have applied for the adoption of animals after meeting the conditions mentioned in the application forms.

“The campaign of animal lovers to embrace these beauties and bring them to a warm home has made us extremely happy,” Keçiören Mayor Turgut Altınok said in a Twitter post.

He said that the municipality would carry out the necessary research and examinations on the candidates who have applied for the adoption of animals.

“We will also search for the information about the institutions the candidates work for, their professions, their monthly household income, whether they have cared for a pet before, what kind of animal they have cared for, where they will take care of them, and their knowledge about animal protection law,” Altınok said.

The animals will not be entrusted to people who fail to comply with the desired conditions, he added.

Turkey,

