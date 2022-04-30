Over 3,000 migrants lost at sea in 2021: UN

  • April 30 2022 07:00:00

Over 3,000 migrants lost at sea in 2021: UN

GENEVA
Over 3,000 migrants lost at sea in 2021: UN

More than 3,000 people died or went missing in the Mediterranean and Atlantic while trying to reach Europe last year, double the toll from 2020, the United Nations said on April 29.

A fresh report from the U.N. refugee agency demanded urgent action to combat surging deaths among refugees, asylum seekers and other migrants trying to reach Europe.

Last year, a total of 3,077 people were lost while trying to cross the Mediterranean and Atlantic routes to the continent, the report showed, up from 1,544 in 2020.

“Alarmingly, since the beginning of the year, an additional 478 people have also died or gone missing at sea,” UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told reporters in Geneva. The report showed that for 2021, 1,924 people were reported dead or missing on the Central and Western Mediterranean routes, while another 1,153 perished on the North African maritime route to the Canary Islands.

“Most of the sea crossings took place in packed, unseaworthy, inflatable boats, many of which capsized or were deflated leading to the loss of life,” Mantoo said. The UNHCR report cautioned that land routes were also “dangerous.” Even greater numbers may have died on journeys through the Sahara Desert and remote areas, she added.

ARTS & LIFE California probes ‘Big Oil’ over plastic pollution

California probes ‘Big Oil’ over plastic pollution
MOST POPULAR

  1. Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

    Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

  2. Three killed in factory explosion in Istanbul

    Three killed in factory explosion in Istanbul

  3. Talks with Riyadh to open door to new era: Erdoğan

    Talks with Riyadh to open door to new era: Erdoğan

  4. Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

    Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

  5. ‘Floating Venice’ awaits voyagers at Galataport

    ‘Floating Venice’ awaits voyagers at Galataport
Recommended
Musk sells $4 bln in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal

Musk sells $4 bln in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal
Measles cases soar 400 percent in Africa this year

Measles cases soar 400 percent in Africa this year
Dozens hurt in clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque: Red Crescent

Dozens hurt in clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque: Red Crescent
Russia admits striking Kiev during UN chief’s visit

Russia admits striking Kiev during UN chief’s visit
Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken
More Beijing classes go online in tightening of virus rules

More Beijing classes go online in tightening of virus rules
WORLD Over 3,000 migrants lost at sea in 2021: UN

Over 3,000 migrants lost at sea in 2021: UN

More than 3,000 people died or went missing in the Mediterranean and Atlantic while trying to reach Europe last year, double the toll from 2020, the United Nations said on April 29.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines posts $161 million profit in first quarter

Turkish Airlines posts $161 million profit in first quarter

Turkish Airlines swung a net income of $161 million in the first quarter of 2022 from a net loss of $229 million in January-March 2019.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes books ticket to Final Four

Anadolu Efes books ticket to Final Four

Anadolu Efes held off AX Armani Exchange Milan 75-70 in Game 4 at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall on April 28 night to wrap up their best-of-five Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoff series 3-1 and book a spot in the Final Four.