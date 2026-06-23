Over 200 detained in Ankara anti-terror ops ahead of NATO summit

ANKARA

Turkish security forces on June 23 detained 209 suspects in a large-scale counterterrorism operation across the capital Ankara, targeting individuals linked to various terrorist organizations ahead of a key NATO summit scheduled for July 7-8.

According to authorities, arrest warrants were issued for 241 suspects, while 209 were taken into custody during coordinated raids carried out by police and gendarmerie units.

The suspects were found to have ties to several terrorist groups, including ISIL and far-left organizations such as the TKP/ML and the DHKP/C.

Media noted that some of the far-left groups recently issued calls for protests and demonstrations ahead of the NATO summit, prompting authorities to block access to a number of websites and social media accounts used for organizational and propaganda purposes.

Meanwhile, security measures are being significantly tightened in Ankara as the city prepares to host the alliance’s leaders.

The Ankara Governor’s Office announced a series of restrictions aimed at ensuring public order, protecting summit participants and maintaining public safety.

Under the measures, all forms of public gatherings and demonstrations, including marches, press statements, sit-ins, hunger strikes, protests, rallies, the establishment of stands or tents, as well as the distribution of leaflets, brochures and promotional materials have been banned across the province.

The ban will remain in force for 13 days, from June 28 until July 10.

Authorities also stated that unauthorized individuals and vehicles will be barred from entering some areas, particularly venues hosting summit events, accommodation facilities designated for delegations and official transit routes used by NATO leaders and officials.