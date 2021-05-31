Over 20 injured in 24-vehicle pileup in İzmit

İZMİT

A multiple-vehicle collision involving as many as 24 vehicles on a busy highway in the northwestern province of İzmit near Istanbul left at least 21 people injured on May 31.



The accident occurred at around 5 a.m. when a truck driver heading toward Istanbul lost control of his vehicle, which rolled over on the Anadolu highway.



Intercity buses, trucks and passenger cars were involved in this massive pileup, which interrupted the traffic on the highway for hours.



Bricks and other goods trucks were carrying spilled on the road.



Units from fire departments and medics were immediately dispatched to the scene while injured people were rushed to several hospitals in İzmit and Derince districts.



Drivers said the road was slippery because of the rain, making it difficult for them to stop their vehicles.



Nearly 2,200 people lost their lives in around 365,000 road accidents in Turkey last year.



In 2019, road accidents claimed the lives of around 5,500 people.