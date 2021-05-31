Over 20 injured in 24-vehicle pileup in İzmit

  • May 31 2021 13:21:33

Over 20 injured in 24-vehicle pileup in İzmit

İZMİT
Over 20 injured in 24-vehicle pileup in İzmit

A multiple-vehicle collision involving as many as 24 vehicles on a busy highway in the northwestern province of İzmit near Istanbul left at least 21 people injured on May 31. 

The accident occurred at around 5 a.m. when a truck driver heading toward Istanbul lost control of his vehicle, which rolled over on the Anadolu highway.

Intercity buses, trucks and passenger cars were involved in this massive pileup, which interrupted the traffic on the highway for hours.

Bricks and other goods trucks were carrying spilled on the road.

Units from fire departments and medics were immediately dispatched to the scene while injured people were rushed to several hospitals in İzmit and Derince districts.

Drivers said the road was slippery because of the rain, making it difficult for them to stop their vehicles.

Nearly 2,200 people lost their lives in around 365,000 road accidents in Turkey last year.

In 2019, road accidents claimed the lives of around 5,500 people.

WORLD China allows couples to have three children as birthrate falls

China allows couples to have three children as birthrate falls
MOST POPULAR

  1. No quick lifting of air travel restrictions: Russian envoy

    No quick lifting of air travel restrictions: Russian envoy

  2. Turkey moving to new normalization phase

    Turkey moving to new normalization phase

  3. Attack on orthopedist prompts public outcry

    Attack on orthopedist prompts public outcry

  4. Kanal Istanbul construction to start at end of June: Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul construction to start at end of June: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey says outstanding issues with Greece should be solved bilaterally

    Turkey says outstanding issues with Greece should be solved bilaterally
Recommended
Villagers erect, lay down mosque’s minaret seasonally

Villagers erect, lay down mosque’s minaret seasonally
Canola fields in Turkey’s northwest turn yellow

Canola fields in Turkey’s northwest turn yellow
Ramadan drummer attacked with knife in Istanbul

Ramadan drummer attacked with knife in Istanbul
Friends make barbeque on boat due to virus restrictions on land

Friends make barbeque on boat due to virus restrictions on land
Philanthropist becomes teacher in kindergarten she donated

Philanthropist becomes teacher in kindergarten she donated
Dog waits for sick owner in front of hospital for two weeks

Dog waits for sick owner in front of hospital for two weeks
WORLD China allows couples to have three children as birthrate falls

China allows couples to have three children as birthrate falls

China will allow couples to have three children after a census showed its population is rapidly ageing, state media said Monday, further unwinding four decades of strict family planning controls in the world’s most populous nation.

ECONOMY Road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up in April

Road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up in April

Road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rose 155.1% year-on-year in April, the country's statistical authority said on May 31.
SPORTS Europeans talking about Turkish football players achievements

'Europeans talking about Turkish football players' achievements'

Turkish defender Merih Demiral said people in Europe are talking about Turkish players' successes in major leagues.