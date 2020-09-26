Over 2,100 people in virus quarantine across Turkey: Ministry

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Over 2,100 confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients are currently quarantined at dormitories and hostels across Turkey, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Sept. 26. 

“As of Sept. 26, a total of 2,157 people are in isolation in dormitories and hostels that have a capacity of 92,790,” read a ministry statement.

Some 689 of these individuals have been placed in quarantine for violating self-isolation requirements, while 1,359 of them are temporary residents, such as seasonal agricultural workers and site workers, it added.

According to the ministry, 3,524 people have been placed in quarantine- either voluntarily or for violating rules- since Sept. 11, when Turkey imposed new measures against COVID-19.

These included mandatory quarantine at government-run facilities for people who violate self-isolation rules.

In a notification sent to all 81 of Turkey’s provinces, the Interior Ministry had announced that confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients who violate isolation conditions or who are not able to properly self-isolate will be placed in dormitories and hostels designated by local governors.

 

