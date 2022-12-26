Over 2,000 people to visit Edirne at weekend

Over 2,000 people to visit Edirne at weekend

EDİRNE
Over 2,000 people to visit Edirne at weekend

With the influx of Bulgarians for New Year’s Eve, sector representatives expect to host over 2,000 visitors in the border province of Edirne on Dec. 31.

While the number of Bulgarians traveling to Edirne for shopping is increasing day by day, the citizens of the neighboring country have formed long vehicle queues at the Kapıkule Border Gate.

There will be a large number of local and foreign visitors this New Year’s Eve as every year, said Gökhan Balta, Edirne representative of the Turkish Hoteliers Association (TÜROB).

Balta said they expect more than 2,000 visitors on New Year’s Eve, “There will be around 20 to 30 percent locals in this. Apart from those who will stay, there will be also those who come for the day. They spend the night here and go to their homes with an hour’s drive.”

Reminding that there was a similar density last year, Balta stated that the entertainment sector expanded and the number of beds in the accommodation sector increased this year.

“We have heavy guest traffic coming from the Balkans. Our current booking density is around 70 percent of all hotels in Edirne. We believe that this will reach 80-85 percent until the last night.”

Noting that the majority of the tourists come for the Turkish entertainment culture, Balta said, “We will have an extremely enjoyable night with our guests.”

“We will buy cheese, textiles, detergent, and also a lot of baklava for New Year’s Eve,” said Demir Demir, a Bulgarian tourist visiting the region.

A recent decision on July 27 allowed Bulgarian visitors to stay in the country for a maximum of 90 days on visa-free travel.

The move is designed to attract more tourists from the neighboring country, which will give a boost to the hard currency earnings of Türkiye.

However, Turkish citizens are still required to obtain a visa to visit Bulgaria.

Between January-May, nearly 950,000 Bulgarian nationals visited Türkiye, claiming the second spot on the list of foreign tourists after Germans. Bulgarians accounted for 8.3 percent of all foreign tourist arrivals.

Tourism,

WORLD Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue

Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Ronaldo was subjected to political ban in World Cup: Erdoğan

Ronaldo was subjected to political ban in World Cup: Erdoğan
Istanbul to enter 2023 with sleet, slush

Istanbul to enter 2023 with sleet, slush
Restaurant sealed 3 times before its pier collapsed

Restaurant sealed 3 times before its pier collapsed
People in scores form long queues to buy lottery tickets

People in scores form long queues to buy lottery tickets
Embassies to ‘take steps to solve visa problem’

Embassies to ‘take steps to solve visa problem’
Turkish court to send notification of lease case to France

Turkish court to send notification of lease case to France
WORLD Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue

Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue

The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see cancelled flights and dangerous roads.

ECONOMY Twitter restores suicide prevention feature

Twitter restores suicide prevention feature

Twitter Inc has restored a feature that promotes suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content, after coming under pressure from some users and consumer safety groups over its removal.

SPORTS Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Eddie Howe has insisted he has no interest in looking at the Premier League table as Newcastle bids to maintain its impressive start to the season following the World Cup break.