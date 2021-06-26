Over 18,000 terrorists neutralized in 6 years: Defense chief

  • June 26 2021 09:52:36

Over 18,000 terrorists neutralized in 6 years: Defense chief

MALATYA
Over 18,000 terrorists neutralized in 6 years: Defense chief

Turkish security forces have neutralized more than 18,000 terrorists since July 24, 2015, the national defense minister said on June 25. 

Hulusi Akar, accompanied by Land Forces Commander Gen. Ümit Dündar, Naval Forces Admiral Adnan Özbal and Air Forces Commander Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz visited a military base in the eastern province of Malatya.

After holding video conferences with commanding officers of military contingents stationed within and beyond Turkey's borders, Akar addressed personnel at the base.

He stressed that at least 18,220 terrorists had been neutralized since July 24, 2015, including 1,366 since the beginning of 2021. "No one should doubt that our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized," he said.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Akar said that the Turkish Navy sailed for roughly 200,000 hours last year, with the number of commando divisions in the military increasing from just two to 17, all of which are on active duty and engaged in missions.

The Turkish Armed Forces has grown stronger, more efficient and motivated since the July 15, 2016 defeated coup by the FETÖ, he remarked.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.  

PKK and YPG

Turkey respects its neighbors' territorial integrity and expects them to reciprocate with the same policy toward Turkey, noted Akar.

Underlining that the PKK and YPG in Syria are the same terrorist organization, Akar said that some countries, some of which are Turkey's allies, continue to provide YPG with arms and equipment despite the proof of their connections.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable a peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.  

Afghanistan

On Afghanistan, Akar reiterated Turkey's military contribution to NATO missions there since 2002.

Turkey's primary aim has been to contribute to Afghanistan's security, prosperity and peace, he added.

Turkey, whose forces in Afghanistan have always been consisted of noncombatant troops, is reported to have offered to guard the Kabul airport as questions remain on how security will be assured along major transport routes and at the airport, which is the main gateway to the capital.

Ankara has been running the military and logistic operations of the Kabul airport for six years as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.  

FETO,

TURKEY Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

Turkey kicks off university entrance exams
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish adventurer sails to Pacific to set a new record

    Turkish adventurer sails to Pacific to set a new record

  2. Turkey criticizes EU leaders’ summit conclusion for delaying concrete decisions

    Turkey criticizes EU leaders’ summit conclusion for delaying concrete decisions

  3. Turkey plans to increase speed limits on highways

    Turkey plans to increase speed limits on highways

  4. Turkey’s famous windsurfing spot draws attention with stone houses

    Turkey’s famous windsurfing spot draws attention with stone houses

  5. Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes eastern Turkey

    Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes eastern Turkey
Recommended
Turkey to lay foundation for Canal Istanbul

Turkey to lay foundation for Canal Istanbul
Turkey administers almost a million COVID-19 shots in a day

Turkey administers almost a million COVID-19 shots in a day
President Erdoğan dismisses possibility of early elections

President Erdoğan dismisses possibility of early elections
Turkish Cypriot leader calls on EU leaders to see realities of Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot leader calls on EU leaders to 'see realities' of Cyprus

Ankara engaging in ‘constructive engagement,’ says French president

Ankara engaging in ‘constructive engagement,’ says French president
Turkey refutes claims on medical training for Qatari students

Turkey refutes claims on medical training for Qatari students
WORLD Australia battles Delta Covid surge as Europe eases restrictions

Australia battles Delta Covid surge as Europe eases restrictions

Australia’s largest city Sydney entered a two-week lockdown on June 26 to contain a sudden Covid surge, but several European nations lifted restrictions despite the global spread of a highly contagious form of the disease.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

Turkish Airlines has now reached over 1,000 flights a day for the first time since COVID-19 struck, thanks to its successful performance during the current normalization period, the national flag carrier announced on June 26. 
SPORTS Turkish Grand Prix added to calendar on October 3: Formula One

Turkish Grand Prix added to calendar on October 3: Formula One

The Turkish Grand Prix has been added to the Formula One calendar on October 3, replacing the cancelled Singapore Grand Prix, the world championship promoter announced on June 25.