Over 165,000 foreign students seek scholarships: Minister

  • July 07 2022 07:00:00

Over 165,000 foreign students seek scholarships: Minister

ANKARA - İHA
Over 165,000 foreign students seek scholarships: Minister

Around 165,691 applications have been received from 171 countries for “Türkiye Scholarships,” a government-funded higher education scholarship program for international students, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced.

“The number of students to graduate in the 2021-2022 period is 2,325,” Ersoy said at the graduation ceremony of international students studying in Türkiye, adding that they welcomed 300 students from 74 countries at undergraduate, graduate and doctoral levels.

“When we consider that the number of U.N. member states is 209, the fact that 15,000 international students are continuing their education from 145 different countries in Türkiye is the clearest indicator of how wide a geography the program has reached around the world,” the minister added.

“We have adopted a scholarship strategy in which we take into account the views of the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the needs of Türkiye,” said Abdullah Eren, the head of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB). He noted that the number of international students studying at university in Türkiye, which was 20,000 some 10 years ago, is now around 240,000.

With the Türkiye Scholarships program, approximately 4,000 students are awarded scholarships each year, and approximately 2,000 students are enrolled in the graduate program, Eren said.

Established in 2010, the YTB has the task to coordinate the activities for Turks living abroad and related communities and develop ties through economic, social and cultural activities.

Türkiye Scholarships offers a range of programs designed for each level of study, including full-time and short-term undergraduate, graduate, research and language education opportunities in the most prestigious universities in Türkiye for international students and researchers.

WORLD Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine’s Donbas

Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine’s Donbas
MOST POPULAR

  1. Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

    Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

  2. ‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

    ‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

  3. Türkiye presents “visa refusals” report to PACE

    Türkiye presents “visa refusals” report to PACE

  4. Türkiye renews extradition requests to Sweden and Finland: Minister

    Türkiye renews extradition requests to Sweden and Finland: Minister

  5. Experts urge people to get booster shots as cases rise

    Experts urge people to get booster shots as cases rise
Recommended
Lithuania to send donated Bayraktar drone to Ukraine

Lithuania to send donated Bayraktar drone to Ukraine

Swedish PM condemns MPs posing with PKK flag amid Türkiye NATO row

Swedish PM condemns MPs posing with PKK flag amid Türkiye NATO row
Experts warn of new COVID-19 wave

Experts warn of new COVID-19 wave
Women’s cooperative to export 2 tons of linden

Women’s cooperative to export 2 tons of linden
Field visits made to prevent early marriages, says ministry

Field visits made to prevent early marriages, says ministry
Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals

Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals
WORLD Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine’s Donbas

Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine’s Donbas

The evacuation of desperate civilians from Sloviansk pressed on Wednesday as Russian troops pushed towards the eastern Ukrainian city in their campaign to control the Donbas region.

ECONOMY Automotive exports hit $2.8 billion in June

Automotive exports hit $2.8 billion in June

The automotive sector’s exports increased by 17.9 percent on an annual basis to $2.8 billion in June, according to data from the business group.
SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.