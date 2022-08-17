Over 16,000 schools provided with libraries

  • August 17 2022 07:00:00

Over 16,000 schools provided with libraries

ANKARA
Over 16,000 schools provided with libraries

Some 16,000 libraries have been established across the country in two months, said the education minister.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the library in a high school in the capital Ankara, named after psychiatrist Erol Göka, Education Minister Mahmut Özer said that 16,361 schools that did not have a library have been provided with libraries in the last two months.

“Within the scope of the ‘No School Without Libraries Project,’ the number of books in school libraries has been increased from 28 million to 70 million,” Özer said, noting that it is aimed to increase this number to 100 million by the end of 2022.

Özer said one of the key features of the project is to name the libraries after intellectuals and to ensure that the students come together with these names, while requesting Göka to meet with the teachers and students at least once a month.

The minister also pointed out that an academy established for administrators in Istanbul, in which all school boards in Türkiye were included in the seminars to raise cultural and historical awareness.

“We also focused on comprehensive training on personal and professional development of our teachers,” Özer added.

Reiterating that the number of training hours per teacher increased from 44 to 94 last year, Özer stated that it is targeted to increase this number to 120 hours in 2022.

“We also want to increase the 8.9 million Turkish Liras budget allocated for teacher training to 292 million liras,” the minister added.

TURKEY,

ECONOMY Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
MOST POPULAR

  1. Singing songs of fraternity in New York for peace

    Singing songs of fraternity in New York for peace

  2. Arab Spring shot wins World Press Photo award

    Arab Spring shot wins World Press Photo award

  3. Commisioner’s book published in Turkish

    Commisioner’s book published in Turkish

  4. A life dedicated to Turkish Cypriot cause

    A life dedicated to Turkish Cypriot cause

  5. Egypt guest country at Ankara Film

    Egypt guest country at Ankara Film
Recommended
Carettas nest 61 pct less as sea gets colder

Carettas nest 61 pct less as sea gets colder
Abramovich anchors superyachts worth $1.2 bln in Türkiye

Abramovich anchors superyachts worth $1.2 bln in Türkiye
Over 150,000 tons of marine litter collected

Over 150,000 tons of marine litter collected
Princes’ Islands, Silivri have Istanbul’s cleanest beaches

Princes’ Islands, Silivri have Istanbul’s cleanest beaches
PKK ringleader neutralized in N Syria

PKK ringleader neutralized in N Syria
COVID-19 cases likely to increase in September, says expert

COVID-19 cases likely to increase in September, says expert
WORLD Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

The Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, saying the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.

ECONOMY Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

Warren Buffett’s company bet more on Apple and Amazon during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

SPORTS Türkiye’s Can wins second European 10,000m title

Türkiye’s Can wins second European 10,000m title

Kenyan-born Turkish athlete Yasemin Can won her second European 10,000m title in Munich on Aug. 15 night as a trio of world-class heavyweights guaranteed their spots in respective finals.