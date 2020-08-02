Over 100 YPG/PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in July

ERZURUM-Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces neutralized a total of 106 YPG/PKK terrorists in Turkey and abroad in July, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Counter-terrorism operations between July 1 and July 31 were jointly carried out by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), gendarmerie, and police in eastern and southeastern Turkey, and abroad.

As a part of the action against PKK, and its youth structuring, 62 of 155 suspects taken into custody were formally arrested.

Four security forces personnel, meanwhile, embraced martyrdom, and two were wounded in YPG/PKK terrorist attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.

Top terrorists arrested

Meanwhile, at least nine PKK terror suspects, who martyred Gendarmerie commander Maj. Arslan Kulaksız in 2015, were arrested on July 27, the fifth anniversary of the martyrdom.

Gendarmerie forces conducted simultaneous operations in eastern Muş and northwestern Balıkesir provinces, and rounded up the suspects.

The efforts to catch the remaining suspects, who joined the YPG/PKK terrorist group in Syria, are continuing.

Meanwhile, a PKK terrorist "neutralized" in a domestic anti-terror operation on July 3 was in the list of Turkey's most wanted terrorists.

Ferhat Ateş was on the gray category in the list divided into five color-coded classes with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Ates, codenamed Sefkan Mardin, had a bounty of 500,000 Turkish liras
(roughly $73,000).

Operations in eastern and southeastern Turkey

Turkey's Interior Ministry also launched anti-terror operations in in the country's eastern and southeastern regions.

Yıldıırm-1 Cudi was initiated in the southeastern province of Şırnak on July 14, Yıldıırm-2 Cilo in the southeastern Hakkari province on July 20, Yıldıırm-3 Mt. Ağrı in the eastern Agri, Iğdır and Kars provinces on July 27, and Yıldıırm-4 in eastern Tunceli province on July 29.

