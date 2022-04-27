Over 100 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued

  • April 27 2022 07:00:00

İZMİR
The Turkish Coast Guard has saved more than 100 irregular migrants pushed back by Greek authorities off the Çeşme, Menderes and Foça districts in the Aegean province of İzmir.

According to a statement from the Coast Guard, the first group, consisting of some 76 people, was saved on April 22. Another group of 32 people was rescued the day after.

On April 25, the security units identified a rubber boat floating off the Çeşme coasts. While approaching the boat, security officers saw some 31 migrants trying to reach Greece.

“Some 108 migrants pushed back by Greece and 31 asylum seekers nabbed were delivered to the provincial migration office,” the statement said on April 26.

The number of pushbacks by Greece increased by 97 percent in 2021, compared to the previous year, according to a survey by a Norwegian nongovernmental organization.

“Since 2020, 30,000 people have been pushed back by Greek authorities in the Aegean Sea,” the Aegean Boat Report said in its latest survey.

Ayselin Yıldız, an academic from Yaşar University, who examined the report, said, “In 2021, only in the Aegean Sea, the number of Greece’s pushback cases was 629.”

China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

China has confirmed the first known human case of the H3N8 strain of avian flu, but health authorities say there is a low risk of widespread transmission among people.

HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent

HSBC said yesterday that first-quarter profits dropped nearly 30 percent owing to higher-than-expected credit losses and inflation but the Asia-focused lending giant remained upbeat about its outlook.

Celtics push Nets to brink

The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on April 23.