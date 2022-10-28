Over 100 irregular migrants held off İzmir

İZMİR

Turkish Coast Guard Command teams have caught 103 migrants trying to go abroad illegally off the Aegean province of İzmir and have rescued seven others, who were stranded at sea.

Initiating an operation upon notifications that there was a group of irregular migrants in three rubber boats off the coast of Çeşme and Dikili districts, teams rescued 70 irregular migrants trying to go abroad illegally on Oct. 25.

Setting out to sea once again with the second notice, coast guard teams rescued another group of 33 migrants in a rubber boat off Seferihisar and Menderes districts.

The teams also determined that a rubber boat was dragged off Menderes. Seven migrants stranded due to the boat’s engine failure were rescued.

Taken to the shore, the illegal migrants were handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management.

Thousands come to Greece via Türkiye over the narrow and perilous sea as over 60 people have perished in the eastern Mediterranean since January, the International Organization for Migration says.