Over 100 irregular migrants held off İzmir

Turkish Coast Guard Command teams have caught 103 migrants trying to go abroad illegally off the Aegean province of İzmir and have rescued seven others, who were stranded at sea.

Initiating an operation upon notifications that there was a group of irregular migrants in three rubber boats off the coast of Çeşme and Dikili districts, teams rescued 70 irregular migrants trying to go abroad illegally on Oct. 25.

Setting out to sea once again with the second notice, coast guard teams rescued another group of 33 migrants in a rubber boat off Seferihisar and Menderes districts.

The teams also determined that a rubber boat was dragged off Menderes. Seven migrants stranded due to the boat’s engine failure were rescued.

Taken to the shore, the illegal migrants were handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management.

Thousands come to Greece via Türkiye over the narrow and perilous sea as over 60 people have perished in the eastern Mediterranean since January, the International Organization for Migration says.

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are among those meeting in Australia this week to decide the future of Antarctica’s pristine waters.

Foreign tourist arrivals in January-September rose by 98 percent from a year ago, while the country’s tourism revenues in the third quarter leaped 27 percent, separate data showed on Oct. 27.
Türkiye will establish sports consultancy offices in 13 European countries, where attachés will be appointed, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has announced.