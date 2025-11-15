Outlander-inspired costumes to bring new energy with ‘Lucia di Lammermoor’

Outlander-inspired costumes to bring new energy with ‘Lucia di Lammermoor’

ANKARA
Outlander-inspired costumes to bring new energy with ‘Lucia di Lammermoor’

Ankara State Opera and Ballet is set to premiere “Lucia di Lammermoor” on Nov. 15 with costumes modeled after the hit series Outlander, aiming to draw young audiences into Donizetti’s 19th-century tragedy.

 

The production revives Gaetano Donizetti’s 1835 bel canto masterpiece, long regarded as one of the cornerstones of the global opera repertoire.

 

Directed by Spanish choreographer Carlos Vilan, the staging blends traditional dramatic structure with a refreshed aesthetic that reimagines the opera’s Scottish setting.

 

Ahead of the general rehearsal, Vilan described Donizetti’s score as possessing “extraordinary beauty,” noting that the emotional force of the music remains undiminished nearly two centuries after its premiere.

 

Based on Sir Walter Scott’s “The Bride of Lammermoor,” the opera follows themes of love, power, greed and ruin.

 

Vilan said the work’s enduring appeal lies in its raw emotional narrative. “The power of love surpasses even death, and audiences feel that deeply.”

 

He added that every character, including minor roles, was shaped with cinematic precision, supported by lighting and staging intended to reflect each figure’s psychological state. “In opera, every detail matters,” he said.

 

Explaining the choice to redesign the costumes with a contemporary series as inspiration, Vilan said the shift was deliberate. “Although the story is set nearly 190 years ago, Outland-inspired costumes help young viewers connect more easily with the characters.”

 

Soprano Esra Çetiner, performing the demanding title role, noted that Lucia’s long arias and emotional extremes required months of preparation.

 

Set amid feuding Scottish families, the tragedy follows Lucia’s forbidden love for Edgardo and the forced marriage that drives her to madness.

‘Lucia di Lammermoor’,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özel rallies in Kilis as CHP challenges İmamoğlu case

Özel rallies in Kilis as CHP challenges İmamoğlu case
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel rallies in Kilis as CHP challenges İmamoğlu case

    Özel rallies in Kilis as CHP challenges İmamoğlu case

  2. Cabinet set to review military plane crash in Georgia

    Cabinet set to review military plane crash in Georgia

  3. Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites

    Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites

  4. Türkiye ready to host COP31 alone if Australia rejects co-chairmanship

    Türkiye ready to host COP31 alone if Australia rejects co-chairmanship

  5. 1.4 mln people can take emergency shelter in metro tunnels, minister says

    1.4 mln people can take emergency shelter in metro tunnels, minister says
Recommended
Humans can no longer tell AI music from the real thing: Survey

Humans can no longer tell AI music from the real thing: Survey
Turkish cinema talks potential as it eyes global breakthrough

Turkish cinema talks potential as it eyes global breakthrough
Bruno Verjus’ radical manifesto of simplicity

Bruno Verjus’ radical manifesto of simplicity
Adele to make acting debut in Tom Ford film

Adele to make acting debut in Tom Ford film
Prague cathedrals long-awaited organ to pipe up in 2026

Prague cathedral's long-awaited organ to pipe up in 2026
Culture Report reveals global cultural trends

Culture Report reveals global cultural trends
WORLD Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites

Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites

Iranian authorities have launched cloud seeding operations to induce rainfall as the country faces its worst drought in decades, state media has reported.

ECONOMY Average home price at 4.5 million Turkish Liras

Average home price at 4.5 million Turkish Liras

Housing prices across Türkiye continued their upward trajectory in October, according to Endeksa’s October 2025 Housing Value Report, which uses artificial intelligence to calculate real estate values.

SPORTS Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

The Turkish national team is poised to take a significant step toward the 2026 World Cup playoffs when it hosts a struggling Bulgaria side on Nov. 15 in a Group E qualifier.  
﻿