Ottoman WWI victory marked

  • April 30 2020 09:51:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey on April 29 commemorated the 104th anniversary of the historic Ottoman military victory over British forces during World War I.

“We commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Kut al-Amara victory, which our nation engraved in our glorious history in golden letters with an epic struggle despite all harsh conditions and limited circumstances," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter.

"I commemorate all our martyrs with respect and mercy on the 104th anniversary of Kut al-Amara victory, one of the epics of our glorious army full of historical victories," Vice President Fuat Oktay also said in a Twitter post.

"Despite all the impossibilities in Kut al-Amara, I am commemorating our heroic ancestors, who wrote a glorious epic, with respect and mercy," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu tweeted in remembrance of the 1916 victory.

"We commemorate our saint martyrs and heroic veterans on the anniversary of the Kut al- Amara Victory, which was written as one of the unparalleled victories of our glorious history 104 years ago with the epic struggle of our valiant ancestors," Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The battle of Kut al-Amara took place during WWI between the Ottoman army and British-Indian forces in the town of Kut, which is now in modern Iraq.

