Ottoman-era village square found at Sillyon

ANTALYA

An area used as a village center during the Ottoman period, including a small mosque and fountain, has been identified at Sillyon Ancient City in southern Türkiye.

Excavation and restoration works are ongoing at the ancient site under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s “Heritage for the Future” project, with sponsorship support from Opet.

Teams working near the main city gate uncovered an Ottoman-era fountain and, about 30 meters to the south, a mosque. Findings revealed that the area surrounding these structures functioned as a village square during the Ottoman period.

Associate Professor Murat Taşkıran, head of excavations at Sillyon and a faculty member at Pamukkale University, said the structure initially thought to be an Ottoman mosque was dated to the 14th or 15th century following detailed research.

He noted that the building had two phases, explaining that after the original structure was destroyed, it was rebuilt during the Ottoman period and continued to function as a mosque.

Taşkıran said the area clearly served as the center of settlement in Sillyon, adding that people had prayed in the mosque for around 500 years.

“There is a fountain flowing right next to it, which we have also restored. Our studies show that the mosque, water source and the square in front were used together, forming a typical Ottoman village square. When the region was part of the Teke Sanjak, the area was likely also used as a marketplace,” he said.

He added that uncovering the square through excavations in what was previously an abandoned area had been a significant source of motivation for the team.

Taşkıran also pointed to fresco-style decorations and drawings found on the mosque walls, including ship figures that indicate an early connection between Turkish communities in the region and maritime culture.

“Although not highly technical, we observed compositions and drawings with their own internal structure. These include motifs symbolizing the early Turkish period. Ship figures depict maritime transport and suggest that Turkish communities here were engaged with the sea,” he said.

He noted that while historical sources often emphasize the land-based nature of early Turkish societies, such findings highlight a different dimension shaped by the region’s close ties to the sea.

Restoration and landscaping works in the area are expected to continue throughout 2026, with officials inviting visitors to explore Sillyon’s historical remains.